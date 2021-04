What did David Cameron do?

Mr Cameron stood to make millions of pounds through his share holdings in the firm

Who did he approach?

Was he successful?

But did Mr Cameron's influence get the firm special access?

Did Mr Cameron do anything wrong?

Did Mr Cameron approach any other cabinet ministers?

Was the payment scheme used by the NHS?

Who is Lex Greensill?

Did Mr Cameron know Mr Greensill when he was prime minister?

What has happened to Greensill Capital?

What has Mr Cameron said on the matter?

Why does this matter?

Mr Cameron warned of this issue while he was prime minister, predicting that lobbying was set to become "the next big scandal".

David Cameron is accused of lobbying the government via messages to the chancellor over a funding scheme for a firm he advises.David Cameron has been in the headlines recently over his alleged involvement in a lobbying scandal with a firm he advises and the Treasury.Sky News has broken down what is going on, who the key players are, and why the former prime minister is under fire.MrThe former prime minister wanted Greensill Capital to be able to issue loans using tax-payer cash through this scheme. According to newspaper reports,Mr. According to the Sunday Times, the former prime minister alsofrom the scheme.The proposals from Greensill Capital were ultimately rejected by the Treasury and the firm was not given access to the CCFF scheme. Howeverknown as the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS).It's hard to say. Text messages sent by Mr Sunak to Mr Cameron show the chancellor said he "pushed" his team to examine Greensill's proposals. Official records also show that representatives from. Minutes from one of those calls reveal the conversation was taking place "at the Chancellor's request". Treasury sources say it is right they look at all proposals and were unaware of Mr Cameron's "it seems nuts" email at the time it was sent., meaning he didn't have to clear the role with a specialist vetting committee.Yes.Yes. It was used in parts of the health service. But allies of the health secretary say everything was above board and he "updated officials on the business that was discussed" in the October drinks meeting. Advice was also commissioned from civil servants on the payment scheme when it was first put forward in August 2019. Sources say Matt Hancock was clear that other providers should be able to offer the work as well.Lex. The firm specialised in "supply chain finance" - a service designed to let companies have their bills paid more quickly through the use of short term loans. He was awarded a CBE for "services to the economy" in 2017.Yes. In fact a business card published by the Labour party suggests Mr. At the time, Mr Greensill was instrumental in setting up a payment scheme for pharmacies that was based on his firm's 'supply chain finance' model. Greensill Capital began providing funding to pharmacies through this scheme in 2018., including GFG Alliance - the owner of Liberty Steel. Before going into administration, Greensill Capital was stripped of a government guarantee to provide loans through CLBILS for breaching the terms of the support scheme.over his role in the Greensill lobbying controversy, but insisted he broke "no codes of conduct and no government rules", but having "reflected on this at length" accepted there were "lessons to be learnt". In a lengthy statement, the former prime minister also said that while he accepts he could have done things differently, he "thought it was right... to make representations on behalf of a company involved in financing a large number of UK firms." He also denied have a close relationship to Lex Greensill prior to being involved in his business.It matters because the. Rules about procurement are intended to make it a levelling playing field for firms to bid for public sector contracts. But there are concerns that former-politicians can use their influence and connections in Westminster to get priority access for companies they stand to benefit from.