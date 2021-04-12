Patrick M. Rose
© DAVID L. RYAN/GLOBE STAFF
Patrick M. Rose Sr. covered his face during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court on multiple charges of indecent assault on a child under 14.
The Boston Police Department allegedly hid accusations of child molestation against Patrick Rose Sr., a former patrolman who became the president of the police union.

An investigation from The Boston Globe found that Boston Police knew of the evidence against Rose regarding the allegations, and still allowed him to serve as a patrolman.

According to the newspaper, the police department filed a criminal complaint against him in 1995 for sexual assault involving a 12-year-old boy. The complaint was dropped, but the department conducted an internal investigation which found that he likely committed a crime.

Boston Police wouldn't tell the newspaper what disciplinary action was taken against Rose.

Even with these inquiries, the department allowed Rose to serve as a patrolman for 21 years, eventually becoming a head of a union that represents patrol officers, according to the Globe.

The investigation from the Globe further found that after the 1995 incident, Rose was still allowed to have contact with vulnerable children, and was even called to testify as the arresting officer in a child sexual assault case in 2006.

The news comes after Rose reportedly faces over 30 charges of sexual abuse of minors aged seven to 16 in Suffolk Superior Court. He is currently held in jail for $200,000 cash bail.

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey (D) told the Globe that the department's behavior was "appalling."

"It is appalling that there was a documented history of alleged child sexual abuse, yet this individual was able to serve out his career as an officer and eventually become the head of the patrolmen's union for several years," she added.

"Under no circumstance will crimes of this nature be tolerated under my administration, and we will not turn a blind eye to injustices as they arise."

The Hill has reached out to the police department and police union for comment.

Rose is reportedly fighting the allegations brought against him.

"My client maintains his innocence to all of the charges that have been brought against him and he maintains his innocence to what was alleged to have transpired back in 1995," William Keefe, a lawyer for Rose told the Globe.