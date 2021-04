© Thomas Coex, AFP



attended by ministers

Paris police fined over 100 diners late Friday at an underground restaurant flouting coronavirus restrictions and arrested its organiser, after a week of allegations that ministers attended similar rule-breaking events.and "put an end to a gathering of over 110 people," the French capital's police posted on Twitter."Guests fined for failing to respect applicable health measures. Organiser and manager arrested," they added., news channel BFMTV reported.Police tweeted that they had arrested the manager of that restaurant as well.The M6 private television channel last week broadcast a reportage based on footage recorded with a hidden camera purportedly from a clandestine restaurant in a high-end area of Paris where neither the staff nor the diners were wearing masks. lockdown to deal with surging Covid-19 infections.One of the organisers of the dinner shown by M6, businessman and collector Pierre-Jean-Chalencon, was briefly detained for questioning by police Friday alongside chef Christophe Leroy."At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence that indicates any members of the government took part in the dinners being investigated," prosecutors said after interviewing him.