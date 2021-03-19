© AFP / Ludovic MARIN



© AFP / Ludovic MARIN



Parisians packed inter-city trains leaving the capital on Friday hours ahead of a new lockdown in the French capital imposed to combat a surge in coronavirus infections.The new restrictions, announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex late on Thursday,The government has insisted thatwill be more limited than the two others imposed last year,But the approach of the new curbs in Paris from midnight Friday encouraged manyA spokesperson for national rail operator SNCF told AFP thatafter having a 60-70 percent level of occupancy on previous Fridays.Trains leaving Montparnasse station in Paris -- which serves destinations in Brittany and the southwest -- were completely full after a rush of bookings late Thursday.Maiwenn, a 19-year old student clutching a giant suitcase, said"I'm going to stay there until the end of the term," scheduled for mid-April, she said.so we're starting to get used to it."The other regions affected by the new measures notably include the Hauts-de-France region of northeast France which covers the city of Lille, and the Alpes-Maritimes on the Mediterranean, as well as Seine-Maritime and the Eure in the north.Health Minister Olivier Veran expressed hope that this regional lockdown would be the last, with the situation helped by the onset spring and the vaccination campaign.However