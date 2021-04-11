Society's Child
Black US Army officer attacked by police, pepper sprayed for no apparent reason
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 18:28 UTC
"Here is the full video. How many incidents have there been like this just in the last year? We need to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act immediately — for starters."
Army Lt. Nazario was driving his new car home. He was pulled over, pepper sprayed, and arrested without explanation. This is racism. It's about the domination and humiliation of a Black man because he asked questions and "didn't comply."
"Officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker of the @WindsorPD should be investigated and, if the video covers all the important facts, fired immediately."
The harrowing video lasts almost seven minutes in its full version (which can be found in the first of the above tweets), and comes from Crocker's body cam.
According to Officers Crocker and Gutierrez, Nazario was "eluding" police. Nazario claims he was simply trying to find a well-lit area to stop in since it was nighttime.
The officers also allege that they stopped Nazario because the vehicle was missing a back license plate and had tinted windows that appeared to be too dark to be legal in VA. However, during the whole video, at no point do the officers see fit to tell Nazario why they had stopped him.
"Graduated from Virginia State University. He was commissioned out of their ROTC program. He's an officer in the United States armed forces. These guys decide to do this to him, said Jonathan Arthur, Nazario's attorney, adding that to this day, "he's definitely not doing too well."
Evil can manifest on any societal level. The greater the scope of the psychopath's influence, the greater harm done. Thus any group of humans can be infected or "ponerized" by their influence. From families, clubs, churches, businesses, and corporations, to entire nations. The most extreme form of such macro-social evil is called "pathocracy."
(Lack of) Humanity on full display. We are all in this together, right?
" Comment: No, duh! Where is she getting all this money from?" Euhhh... The BLM supporters maybe ? " "It's really sad because it makes people...
Gonsalves Should be tossed into the volcano, maybe an alien sacrifice would please the pissed of earth gods.
Here in La Belle Province we are now told to be masked even outdoors. If not masked, no one is allowed close up. LOL She NOT wear mask!! Qué...
Great info on healthy EATING habits [Link] [Link]