The rallies by the groups, organized on Facebook and the encrypted messenger app Telegram, are scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.
Comment: 26 people responded to the above facebook event.
New York City, Fort Worth, Texas and Chicago are just a few of the cities that will see rallies.
Details on the gatherings are slim, though they take place as the nation still grapples with the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill when a group of pro-Trump rioters, including some white supremacists, stormed the complex and sent lawmakers fleeing for safety.
The rallies have already drawn planned counterprotests, including in Albuquerque, N.M.
"Join us at 10am at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza as we rally against white supremacy in all its forms. Please wear your masks, bring creative signs, water, plan on being loud, and bring your friends - we have safety in numbers," reads one page for counterprotesters.
The possibility for clashes has alarmed police departments, who say they are preparing for the rallies across the country.
A Raleigh, N.C., Police Department spokesperson told Newsweek, which first reported on the rallies, that they are aware of a rally and that "personnel who are responsible for security and logistical planning consider and evaluate many factors, including events that have occurred elsewhere, as they make safety and staffing decisions."
Comment: More free advertising from the Jerusalem Post: Stay tuned for further updates. Will these be a dud? Will antifa and BLM make an appearance?
UPDATE: No surprise: it was a dud!