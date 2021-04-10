Trump/Magionos/Manifort
A former FBI official who was part of Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation is assisting New York prosecutors in an inquiry into the Trump Organization, according to a new report.

Morgan Magionos, an ex-FBI forensic accountant, is part of a group of outside experts from FTI Consulting aiding the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into the dealings of former President Donald Trump and his company, CNN reported on Thursday. Investigators are looking for possible bank, tax, or insurance fraud.

A former member of the bureau's international corruption unit, Magianos played an instrumental role in the prosecution of 2016 Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was later pardoned by Trump. She left the FBI in 2019 to join FTI Consulting, a business-advising firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., which was hired by BuzzFeed to verify parts of British ex-spy Christopher Steele's discredited anti-Trump dossier.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on, confirm or deny reports of client engagements or potential engagements," Matthew Bashalany, managing director for media relations and communications at FTI Consulting, told the Washington Examiner when asked for comment on the report.

Similarly to how he reacted to Mueller's inquiry, Trump has dubbed Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's investigation a "witch hunt," and after the Supreme Court rejected his effort to keep his tax records from New York prosecutors in February, the former president insisted, "We will win!"

The Trump Organization is also under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump denies any wrongdoing and in February decried what he dubbed a "new phenomenon of 'headhunting' prosecutors and AGs."