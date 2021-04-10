© RIA



A report produced by the Council of Europe has revealed that the number of people in Russian prisons has fallen from 574.8 to 356.1 per 100,000 residents in the last decade, meaning that the prison population has dropped by 38.1%.The Council of Europe, made up of 47 member states, is an international community that covers the entirety of European territory, other than Belarus and the Vatican, and focuses on human rights and the rule of law. It produces a report every year on penal statistics.Over the last decade, the Russian incarceration rate has dropped by 38.1%, the fourth most significant fall in the Council of Europe, behind fellow former Soviet republics Georgia (-50.6%), Armenia (-50.4%), and Latvia (-44%).In 2010, Russia imprisoned 574.8 people per 100,000 residents. This figure has dropped annually and now sits at 356.1.