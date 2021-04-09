© Granger - Historical Picture Archive

"Since the end of World War II, there have been 248 armed conflicts in 153 locations around the world. The United States launched 201 overseas military operations between the end of World War II and 2001, and since then, others, including Afghanistan and Iraq."

Deflationary gap

Methods of bridging the deflationary gap

Averting depression through destruction of goods

Producing goods that don't enter the market

War: the irresistible solution

The vicious cycle ultimately results in the emergence of fascism: the adoption by the vested interests in a society of an authoritarian form of government in order to maintain their vested interests and prevent the reform of the society.

