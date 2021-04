© Granger - Historical Picture Archive

"Since the end of World War II, there have been 248 armed conflicts in 153 locations around the world. The United States launched 201 overseas military operations between the end of World War II and 2001, and since then, others, including Afghanistan and Iraq."

Deflationary gap

Methods of bridging the deflationary gap

Averting depression through destruction of goods

Producing goods that don't enter the market

War: the irresistible solution

The vicious cycle ultimately results in the emergence of fascism: the adoption by the vested interests in a society of an authoritarian form of government in order to maintain their vested interests and prevent the reform of the society.

a group of American researchers published an article in the American Journal of Public Health, pointing out that:To be sure, each of these wars was duly explained and justified to the American public and for all those Americans who believe that their government would never deceive them, each war was defensible and fought for a good reason.Today we're being fed justifications for escalating hostilities against Russia, China and Iran: they're bad actors, they defy our 'rules-based' global utopia, they have a bad human rights record, they're communists or undemocratic or anti-LGBT or whatever else might work to generate consent for another big war. However, the fact thatwhich I submit below (originally published in 2011):Although I studied economics at the university,The textbooks I still have don't mention it, and a search on the internet yielded close to nothing on the subject. Wikipedia doesn't even have an entry for deflationary gap.That's strange, for we're talking aboutIn his book(by far the most fascinating history book I've ever read)devotes much space to deflationary gap as he meticulously traces the events leading to last century's two world wars.and one of the three central cores of the whole tragedy of the twentieth century".The subject of our analysis isThe sums expended by the businesses on wages, rents, salaries, raw materials, interest, lawyers' fees, and so on, represent income to those who receive them. The profits are entrepreneur's income and his incentive to produce the wealth in question. The goods are offered for sale at a price which is equal to the sum of all costs and profits. On the whole, aggregate costs, aggregate incomes and aggregate prices are the same, since they represent the opposite sides of the same expenditures.However, the purchasing power available in the system is reduced by the amount of savings. If there are any savings, the available purchasing power will be less than the aggregate asking prices by the amount of the savings, andIn order for all the goods to be sold,Normally, this is done through investment. But whenever investment is less than savings, purchasing power will fall short of the amount needed to buy the goods being offered.The first solution will stabilize the economic system on a low level of economic activity. The second will stabilize it on a high level of economic activity.the deflationary gap would lead to falling prices, declining economic activity, rising unemployment, and a fall of national income. In turn, this would cause a decline in the volume of savings,at which point the economy becomes stabilized at a low level of activity.This processbecause the disparity in the distribution of income between the rich and the poor was so great that it would cause a considerable portion of the population to be driven to absolute poverty before the savings of the richer segment of the population could decline to the level of investment. Moreover, as the depression deepened, the level of investment declined even more rapidly than the level of savings.The destruction of goods will close the deflationary gap by reducing the supply of unsold goods. While this is not generally recognized, this method is one of the chief ways in which the gap is closed in a normal business cycle. In such a cycle,The failure to use the economic system at the 1929 level of output during the years 1930-1934 represented a loss of goods worth $100 billion in the United States, Britain, and Germany alone. This loss was equivalent to the destruction of such goods.especially in respect to fruit and vegetable crops. While the outright destruction of goods already produced is not common,stores of coffee, sugar, and bananas were destroyed, corn was ploughed under, and young livestock was slaughtered to reduce the supply on the market. The destruction of goods in warfare is another example of this method of overcoming deflationary conditions in the economic system.(the costs of production of such goods enter the market as purchasing power), while the goods themselves do not drain funds from the system, as they are not offered for sale. New investment would be the natural means to accomplish this, but modern economic systems in depression do not function this way. Rather, private investment tends to decline considerably.Unfortunately,which tends to compound the problems rather than solving them.Approaches to public spending as a method of financing an economic recovery can vary depending on its objectives. Spending for destruction of goods or for restriction of output, as under the early New Deal agricultural program is hard to implement in a democratic country, because it obviously results in a decline in national income and living standards. Spending for nonproductive monuments or prestige projects like space programs is somewhat easier to justify but is not a long-term solution.since it leads to an increase in national wealth and standards of living and constitutes a long-run solution.Unfortunately, this approach runs into ideological head-winds in modern economies asAs such, it is easily attacked in a country with a capitalistic ideology and a private banking system.Military spending tends to help heavy industry directly and immediately. Heavy industry, which absorbs manpower most readily (thus reducing unemployment), suffers earliest and most drastically in a depression. This tends to make it very influential in most countries. Defense-related spending is also easily justified to the public on grounds of national security.In the last century in Europe, the vested interests usually sought to prevent the reform of the economic system (a reform whose need was made evident by the long-drawn depression) by adopting an economic program whose chief element was the effort to fill the deflationary gap by rearmament.The economic crises which germinated from the same systemic feature present in the modern economic system, followed a similar pattern in economic and political developments that we are witnessing today.In the last century, we have seen these developments lead to two world wars, the second of which included the use of nuclear weapons. Today, as we seem to be heading in the same direction,If there should be any hope for humanity to avert further conflagration, a better informed, truthful debate just might lead the way to the needed economic and political reforms.***The above text is an excerpt from my book Grand Deception which is only available from thesince Amazon.com banned the book (twice) at the orders of swamp creatures from the US Department of State.