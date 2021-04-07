© Reuters



The Western world does not value justice.

but still keeping him locked up in Belmarsh anyway

The Western world does not value freedom.

The Western world does not value democracy.

The Western world does not oppose the tyrannical oppression of political dissidents.

The Western world does not oppose the torture of political dissidents.

"The case falls into my mandate in three different ways: First, Assange published proof of systematic torture. But instead of those responsible for the torture, it is Assange who is being persecuted. Second, he himself has been ill-treated to the point that he is now exhibiting symptoms of psychological torture. And third, he is to be extradited to a country that holds people like him in prison conditions that Amnesty International has described as torture. In summary: Julian Assange uncovered torture, has been tortured himself and could be tortured to death in the United States."

Caitlin Johnstone, an independent journalist based in Melbourne, Australia. Her website is here and you can follow her on Twitter @caitoz