CNBC is the latest network being accused of mistaking activism for journalism, thanks to a piece calling out and shaming corporations that have not issued statements on proposed 'restrictive voting bills' in Florida.Disney, Geico, Expedia and others have "backed Florida lawmakers who are now sponsoring restrictive voting bills," CNBC journalist Brian Schwartz tweeted on Monday, adding that "since 2018 thousands of dollars have flowed from these corporations into the campaigns of Florida lawmakers sponsoring the bills." Schwartz followed up by pointing out that the named corporations and others have not issued public comments about where they stand on multiple voting proposals in Florida.CNBC's reporting appears to call for more corporate involvement in the political process. In the article published on Monday, the network points to thousands of dollars in donations from companies like Disney to politicians sponsoring the bills, while noting that these companies did not return requests for comments and have not revealed where they stand on the issue.Critics have been quick to pounce on the 'reporting', accusing CNBC of being the latest media outlet to disguise activism as journalism, essentially pushing corporations to take political sides, as companies like Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball (MLB) have done in the case of Georgia's new voter law."This is bizarre why is CNBC trying to pressure corporations to take political positions?" Republican strategist Matt Whitlock tweeted The clip showed a reporter accusing the governor of a "pay for play" scheme and DeSantis claiming it's a "false narrative," but it left out the more detailed explanation as to why the store was chosen. Multiple Democrats from the state and Publix itself have called out the reporting as false.