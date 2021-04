© Twitter / @BorisJohnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of undermining his government's vaccination program after he told Brits that those fully inoculated against Covid-19 could still not meet indoors as they were not completely protected.In a Q&A video published on Friday, Johnson said vaccinated friends and family members could not meet one another indoors because "we're not yet at that stage".Social media users were quick to criticise Johnson for undermining the UK's vaccination program with his comments, and mocked the prime minister for inadvertently making an argument against vaccine passports, which he reportedly wants to implement."Following that logic, almost everything would be banned," he wrote.Others pointed out that up to 30 people can currently be in a room together for funerals, whether they're vaccinated or not, and warned that Johnson's comments could make people stop following the coronavirus guidelines.Pilot events for a vaccine passport system are reportedly being planned this month, and Johnson has previously said that pub landlords and other business owners could ban entry to those who have not been vaccinated or cannot provide a negative Covid-19 test result.On Thursday, Johnson also claimed that vaccine passports would "definitely" soon be required for international travel and that a similar system could also be "useful" domestically.