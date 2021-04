© Drew Angerer/Getty Images/KJN

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It's sick. It's sick. Deciding that you're going to end voting at five o'clock when working people are just getting off work."

"Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can't cast their vote after their shift is over."

"But, as noted, the law also allows individual counties to set the hours anywhere between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. So the practical effect of the 5 p.m. reference in the law is minimal. We sought an explanation from the White House for the reason for Biden's remarks but did not receive an on-the-record response."

"Biden framed his complaint in terms of a slap at working people. The law would 'end voting at five o'clock when working people are just getting off work' or 'ends voting hours early so working people can't cast their vote after their shift is over. Many listeners might assume he was talking about voting on Election Day, not early voting. But Election Day hours were not changed ... an additional mandatory day of early voting on Saturday was added and two days of early voting on Sunday were codified as an option for counties.



"Somehow Biden managed to turn that expansion into a restriction aimed at working people, calling it 'among the outrageous parts' of the law. There's no evidence that is the case."

The Washington Post Fact Checker knocked President Biden on Tuesday f" giving him its harshest rating of Four Pinocchios for spreading the misinformation.He said:Biden doubled down the following day in a written statement:Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote"One could understand a flub in a news conference. But then this same claim popped up in an official presidential statement."On Election Day in Georgia, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot.. But experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them." Kessler noted some experts feel Biden may have been briefed on an outdated version of the bill.Kessler also wrote Biden may have gotten confused because the new law clarifies that early voting can be conducted "beginning at 9:00 AM and ending at 5:00 PM," as opposed to the previous framing that simply noted early voting "shall be conducted during normal business hours."