The Biden administration is using a less stringent standard to vet those caring for thousands of unaccompanied minors in migrant facilities at the border, according to a report. HHS said in a statement. "That's placing the children under care of HHS in the path, potentially, of a sex offender," Laura Nodolf, the district attorney for Midland, Texas told the Associated Press. Midland is home to an HHS migrant facility which opened just this month. Nodolf warned that without FBI checks "we truly do not know who the individual is who is providing direct care." There are currently 18,000 children and teenage illegal migrants currently in custody in the United States — a figure which is growing by the day. The migrant surge at the border represents the first major crisis of the new Biden administration. The president has tapped Vice President Harris with "stemming the migration" from the southern border. In that capacity she is expected to work closely with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, where gang violence and economic deprivation continue to spur waves of emigres. Domestically the border imbroglio presents fresh challenge with Biden's Senate Republicans rivals, who are digging in on the issue and warning that any immigration deal is off the table until the border surge is halted. HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.