GLACIER
Five people died and one remains in serious but stable condition after a contracted helicopter crashed Saturday night in Alaska's backcountry, authorities said.

A written statement released late Sunday by Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, a ski resort northwest of Anchorage, confirmed that the helicopter was on a heli-ski outing and carrying two ski guides, three lodge guests and a pilot, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety confirmed those killed in the crash near Knik Glacier as:

- Gregory Harms, 52, of Colorado

- Petr Kellner, 56 of Czech Republic

- Benjamin Larochaix, 50, of Czech Republic

- Sean McManamy, 38, of Girdwood, Alaska

- Zachary Russell, 33, of Anchorage, Alaska (pilot)

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Ann Pruitt, a spokeswoman for the lodge, confirmed to the Daily News that the flight had been chartered from Wasilla, Alaska-based Soloy Helicopters.

"This news is devastating to our staff, the community in which we operate and the families of the deceased. In 17 years of operations this is the first time we've had to face an event of this measure," a statement from the lodge read.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday that the Eurocopter AS50 crashed under unknown circumstances about 50 miles east of Anchorage at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

The sole survivor of the crash has not been publicly identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.