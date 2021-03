More than 50,000 people have signed a petition to reinstate the suspended teacher accused of showing his class a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad.Parents of children at Batley Grammar School protested outside the school for several days running last week after children said they had been shown the cartoon during a religious studies lesson.Gary Kibble, the headteacher, apologised over the use of the "inappropriate" image, which is thought to have been taken from the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo Another parent questioned why the school had not done more to defend him.The school's governors will meet shortly to discuss the cartoons, the teacher's suspension and how to proceed.Baroness Falkner of Margravine, chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said that children should not have their education disrupted by protests and that people sharing the teacher's identity online were putting him at risk."The school is taking action and ought to be trusted to do so," she said. "A teacher's identity being shared, making them fear for their safety, is simply unacceptable and could result in enforcement action from the police."Tracy Brabin, Labour MP for Batley & Spen and the party's mayoral candidate for West Yorkshire, appeared to alter her stance. After initially saying that the "upset and offence" caused by the cartoon was understandable, she said on Friday that it was wrong for the teacher to be facing intimidation and threats. She called for calm, saying that those who "seek to fan the flames of this incident will only provoke hate and division".An imam at the centre of protests at Batley Grammar School over images of the Prophet Muhammad has apologised after apparently using social media to spread anti-vaccination propaganda (Graeme Paton writes). Mohammed Amin Pandor shared a religious ruling, or fatwa, that mentioned "uncertainty about the ingredients" in Covid-19 vaccines. It declared that God had given a "definite remedy for safety from every form of harm and disease", urging followers to recite a prayer three times.Pandor also used his Twitter account to share a false story in 2017 that accused Ephraim Mirvis, the chief rabbi, of saying that it would be permissible to take Christian and Muslim sex slaves. This weekend, he apologised for that post, saying that he had just found out that it was "fake news".He also shared another fatwa from the British Islamic Medical Association that endorsed the jab. "Urging people to take up the vaccine," he wrote.Pandor, 62, from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, was one of almost 200 clerics to sign a letter to The Times in 2015 condemning the Paris terror attacks.