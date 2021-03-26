"Charlottesville: The beautiful-ugly it is. It rapes you, comforts you in its cum stained sheet and tells you to keep its secrets."
The image from the tweet appears to be a screenshot of a tweet from her personal account. It is unclear why she shared this post, or had these things to say about the community that she leads.
She issued a response to social media. It was in response to whoever reported her post to Facebook, which reportedly resulted in a ban. She clarified and expanded on her earlier post, saying that the the city has "lynched you, hung the noose at city hall and pressed the souvenir that was once your finger against its lips."
Walker said that Charlottesville "covers" "death with good intentions," and brought in race, saying that the city is "a place where white women with [b]lack kids collects signature for a white man who questions whether a black woman understands white supremacy."
She slammed gentrification, "white power," and how the city has a "daily practice" of "separating you from your soul." Though she leads the town as mayor, she says the town has no moral compass. Walker intoned images of enslavement, saying that "It's as if good ole tj [Thomas Jefferson?] is still cleverly using his whip to whip the current inhabitants into submissiveness."
"Charlottesville," Walker said, "is anchored in white supremacy and rooted in racism." She reiterates her earlier missive, leaving some of the more salacious words out of it.
The allegation, reported by local news, was that Walker had spent city money to purchase $25 gift cards which were intended to compensate people for speaking at city meetings. Walker's claim is that everyone knew she was doing this, and that she wasn't informed that it was against policy.
While city councilors reportedly are interested in stricter spending measures, Walker has claimed that this was not their only motivation in calling out her gift card spending.
"They've been investigating credit cards since I arrived, hoping, because they assume, 'Of course she'll do something and we'll eventually catch her.' That's how I feel. So this is a battle I've been fighting the entire time I've been there, but they have never found anything," Walker said.
It is likely that it is this disagreement with council that inspired her tweet about secrets. Councilors said the council is "dysfunctional." Walker said:
"I have four colleagues now who I don't hear from, I don't talk to, who have decided my communication is too aggressive, [and that] I'm unapproachable."
Comment: After that "poem" it's hard to understand why.
"All of the labels that people have placed on it: 'dysfunctional,' and even when my colleagues talk about stability, they are saying 'once she's not here.' How much work can you really get done if that's what people are thinking?" Walker asked.
Nikuyah Walker was elected to the City Council in November 2017, and currently serves as mayor her term is up at the end of 2021. Her political goals have to do with racial and social justice, and the city website states that Walker's "commitment has been to authentic inclusion, equity, and progress."
It goes on to say that Walker's "primary goal as a councilor is to help create a city that deserves its World Class designation."
Walker was born and raised in Charlottesville and attended local schools in that community. Her professional experience has been in service to "those most oppressed and neglected" in Charlottesville.
