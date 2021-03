The mayor of Charlottesville released a tweet on Wednesday claiming her town was equivalent to a "cum stained sheet." Mayor Nikuyah Walker of Charlottesville, Virginia, tweeted an image that read:"Charlottesville: The beautiful-ugly it is. It rapes you, comforts you in its cum stained sheet and tells you to keep its secrets."Walker said that Charlottesville "covers" "death with good intentions," and brought in race, saying that the city is "a place where white women with [b]lack kids collects signature for a white man who questions whether a black woman understands white supremacy."She slammed gentrification, "white power," and how the city has a "daily practice" of "separating you from your soul.""Charlottesville," Walker said, "is anchored in white supremacy and rooted in racism." She reiterates her earlier missive, leaving some of the more salacious words out of it.While city councilors reportedly are interested in stricter spending measures, Walker has claimed that this was not their only motivation in calling out her gift card spending."They've been investigating credit cards since I arrived, hoping, because they assume, 'Of course she'll do something and we'll eventually catch her.' That's how I feel. So this is a battle I've been fighting the entire time I've been there, but they have never found anything," Walker said."All of the labels that people have placed on it: 'dysfunctional,' and even when my colleagues talk about stability, they are saying 'once she's not here.' How much work can you really get done if that's what people are thinking?" Walker asked.Nikuyah Walker was elected to the City Council in November 2017, and currently serves as mayor her term is up at the end of 2021. Her political goals have to do with racial and social justice, and the city website states that Walker's "commitment has been to authentic inclusion, equity, and progress."It goes on to say that Walker's "primary goal as a councilor is to help create a city that deserves its World Class designation."Walker was born and raised in Charlottesville and attended local schools in that community. Her professional experience has been in service to "those most oppressed and neglected" in Charlottesville.