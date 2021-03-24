© HuffPost

failed to find any evidence

Identical typos reveal Bellingcat's hidden author

Bellingcat's screenshot says "developed methods for analysing wood"; by comparison, Bellingcat's article, like York's email, says "developed methods or analysing wood."

analysing wood"; by comparison, Bellingcat's article, like York's email, says "developed methods or analysing wood." Bellingcat's screenshot says "different types of wood in the signatures of the chlorinated compounds produced"; by comparison, Bellingcat's article, like York's email, says "different types of wood in the signatures of chlorinated compounds produced."

Bellingcat "investigator" asks someone else's questions

"I can't hold off publishing much longer": How did Bellingcat get HuffPost UK's leftovers?

Converging disinformation from Bellingcat and BBC

"Bellingcat was somewhat discredited, both by spreading disinformation itself, and by being willing to produce reports for anyone willing to pay."