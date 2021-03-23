An Asian-American woman in New York City was traveling to a protest against anti-Asian violence when she became the victim of such crime - a man allegedly assaulted her on the street for no apparent reason other than her race.The 37-year-old woman was walking in lower Manhattan near midday on Sunday, on her way to a Columbus Park rally against anti-Asian hate crimes, when a man took her sign and tried to put it in a garbage can, police said. He then stomped on the sign. When the woman asked him why he did it, he allegedly punched her in the face twice with a closed fist.The alleged attacker fled into a subway station at Astor Place. He was described by police as 6'1", 200 pounds, with a medium complexion, slim build and black hair. New York City's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case.One of this year's ugliest incidents in New York occurred on February 3, when a 61-year-old Filipino-American man was attacked on a crowded subway car as he headed to work. A black man repeatedly kicked the victim's tote bag, then allegedly slashed his face from ear to ear with a box cutter after he complained.In response to the knife assault, anti-racism activists in New York held a rally against white supremacy, demanding justice for the victim.