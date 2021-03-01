woman dragged car oakland
A woman in Oakland's Chinatown was dragged by a car down a street on Feb. 24, 2021, after her purse was stolen in an incident captured in surveillance video
A woman visiting Oakland's Chinatown Wednesday was dragged by a car down a street when a thief allegedly stole her purse, according to surveillance video circulated widely online.

The victim's husband told KPIX his wife was wearing the purse crossed around her neck and shoulder and she was pulled 150 feet by the suspect's car.

"She's very scared and shaken up," the victim's husband, who did not want to be identified, told KPIX. The couple had driven from out of town to go to Oakland Beauty Supply.

The store's surveillance cameras captured the video showing the woman being pulled on her stomach across the pavement.


KTVU reported the woman was bruised but there were no serious injuries.

The incident occurred on International Boulevard near Ninth Street, according to multiple media reports.

The Bay Area has seen a rise in attacks on Asian Americans and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley launched a special unit this month to investigate the string of crimes.

"We will help victims heal from their trauma and help the businesses be strong again, here in Chinatown," O'Malley told the Washington Post. "We will all be vigilant in protecting the Asian community."

Earlier this month ABC 7 News reported on a shocking video showing a 91-year-old man senselessly pushed to the ground in Oakland's Chinatown.