Journalist Anton Krasovsky says his documentary 'Epidemic' is being shadowbanned by YouTube. Failing to coax any sort of solution out of the platform, he is now turning to the head of Roscomnadzor, the Russian media regulator.Dear Mr. (Andrey) Lipov,A year ago, I couldn't even imagine that I would be writing this letter with my own hand. Back then, I would not have believed that it could be true. I'd have assumed it was all just propaganda targeting a 'free' Western company. Unfortunately, after spending the past year trying to work out different issues with YouTube Russia, I am forced to appeal to you as the ultimate authority, in our state. Hence, I am asking for your arbitration in this matter.Right now, you are our only hope. Without your help, Russian YouTube users will not be able to see our product - in fact, it won't even appear on their radar.It caused a big controversy, if you remember, and the video was unblocked. But YouTube, it seems, then decided to deprioritize all of our content.Then we tested it. None of our promo campaigns were approved by YouTube. We tried promoting very mild content, such as a film about [vocally liberal Russian] MP Oksana Pushkina, in which she talked with women who had experienced violence. Or a film about Russian parathlete Dmitry Ignatov - he lost a leg, and his dream is to one day travel around the globe on a yacht. He was once the face of an Apple campaign, and back then YouTube had no problem promoting it.We challenged these rejections dozens of times, we tried to reason with the management of Russia's YouTube and Google offices, but to no avail.This is why I'm reaching out to you now - we've lost all hope, and our patience has run out.For a year now, they've been trying to silence us, and there's nothing more we can do. We can't fight back, and we can't retaliate - we can't even go underground.At the same time, we've seen how the Russian arm of YouTube has run an ad campaign to promote every single thing that Alexey Navalny and his so-called Anti-Corruption Foundation produce on a global scale.Mr. Lipov, I'm asking you and Roskomnadzor to look into YouTube's unfair treatment towards a Russian state-funded content maker. We hope that your intervention will help to solve this conflict - not for the benefit of RT but for the wider Russian audience.Yours,AntonAnton Krasovsky is a Russian journalist, host of the interview show Antonyms on RT Russian and film-maker whose works include the documentary series Epidemic on Covid-19 and its handling in Russia.