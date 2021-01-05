The fact the termination came shortly after the UK Government announced a third lockdown is raising eyebrows. TalkRADIO has been exceptionally critical of lockdown policy.
YouTube's Covid-19 guidelines instituted in May 2020 states that "YouTube doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities' or the World Health Organization's (WHO) medical information about COVID-19." This includes bans on:
- Content that discourages people from consulting a medical professional or seeking medical advice.
- Content that promotes diagnostic methods that contradict local health authorities or WHO.
- Content that disputes the efficacy of local health authorities' or WHO's guidance on physical distancing or self-isolation measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19.
UPDATE: To be clear, Guido is not disputing that YouTube are within their rights, it is their property. Just questioning the wisdom given the platform's dominance of the video space in the public square.
Comment: It's pretty obvious why the establishment want to silence talkRADIO:
