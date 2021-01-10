With just over 500,000 subscribers, Cullen who originally started his life on the channel 14 years ago primarily as a technology reviewer, made a name for himself among rightist circles due to his drift into conservative and nationalist politics. More recently he has led the charge in the critique of the science behind state-mandated lockdowns and the emergence of what he believed to be a technocratic police state by means of a 'Great Reset'.
In a statement following his suspension Cullen reiterated his commitment to truth-seeking and journalism, saying
"I'm very proud of maintaining a strong commitment to the truth. I regret nothing I've said in the fight against evil forces threatening our freedoms. Today's banning on YouTube will just liberate me further."Fortunately the rather strategically savvy Cullen appears to have apprehended the inevitability of his channel's demise as he has already established himself on a variety of alt-tech platforms softening the blow from his YouTube suspension. With 83,000 subscribers on his BitChute channel already and 6,000 plus on his additional Odysee channel, his deletion off YouTube shouldn't be seen as a fatal blow.
Comment: One of the many reasons David Cullen has run afoul of the YouTube gatekeepers. The video is gone but can be accessed here
Covid-19, mandatory vaccination and the rationalization of tyranny