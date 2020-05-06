Covid-19, mandatory vaccination and the rationalization of tyranny
Dave Cullen
Computing Forever
Wed, 06 May 2020 09:31 UTC
Computing Forever
Wed, 06 May 2020 09:31 UTC
The lynchpin of the new system is that we are all currently being 'held at syringe-point' by governments and global institutions demanding that, unless we accept some new 'coronavirus vaccine', we will not be 'set free from lockdown'. Cullen concludes by asking: what happens if and when people do not accept this 'offer'; will most rationalize tyranny?
Sources:
who.int
news.sky.com
dublinlive.ie
cnn.com
rte.ie
https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/politik/folketinget-har-vedtaget-vidtgaaende-hastelov-mod-corona
https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/coronavirus-australia-update-pm-says-vaccine-is-key-to-easing-restrictions-c-950872
https://nypost.com/2020/04/16/ireland-to-quadruple-who-contributions-after-us-suspends-funding/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons
JOHN WATERS & GEMMA O'DOHERTY HIGH COURT REACTION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8CIcSaRyn0
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Best of the Web: Covid-19, mandatory vaccination and the rationalization of tyranny
- Woodstock occurred in the middle of a pandemic
- Calgary ties its longest streak below 20C (68F) in recorded history
- Why Sweden has already won the debate on COVID 'lockdown' policy
- Astronomer spots plasma leaking from sun's surface
- Best of the Web: Z-Scores are misleading & create panic: Or, how not to compare pandemics
- SOTT Focus: Virus of Mass Destruction
- Researchers say COVID-19 mutation appears more contagious than original strain, may explain difference in severity in different areas
- Nature leads the way: 'Artificial leaf' concept inspires research into solar-powered fuel production
- The EU, NATO, NewsGuard and the Voltaire Network
- Get ready for the next game-changer: China's digital Yuan
- The post-human world is emerging, will free humans resist?
- Best of the Web: New details emerging link US to latest failed coup attempt in Venezuela
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- Horrific revelation: NYC hospitals are grossly negligent in treatment of patients to increase Covid-19 mortalities
- The Gates contraceptive microchip, 'Global warming' and depopulation
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Best of the Web: Busted! 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson resigns after violating quarantine to meet married lover
- UK government 'using pandemic to transfer NHS duties to private sector'
- Best of the Web: A closer look at the interviews of David Icke by 'London Real' producer Brian Rose
- The EU, NATO, NewsGuard and the Voltaire Network
- Get ready for the next game-changer: China's digital Yuan
- Best of the Web: New details emerging link US to latest failed coup attempt in Venezuela
- The Gates contraceptive microchip, 'Global warming' and depopulation
- UK government 'using pandemic to transfer NHS duties to private sector'
- German manufacturers fear economic damage of lockdown, Bavaria to open for tourism
- EU dictatorship: ECB given ultimatum over €2 trillion stimulus scheme by Germany's top court
- Covid-19: Occasion for the global political project
- Maduro: Two Americans 'on Trump's security team' were part of the failed mercenary invasion
- Heroic failure? Nine Covid-19 emergency hospitals were built with no clear need for them
- Technofascism: Digital book burning and censorship in a totalitarian age
- Watch alleged footage of US choppers swooping down on Syrian town, picking up unknown persons
- Five Eyes network sources contradict theory Covid-19 leaked from Chinese lab
- White House exposes NYT fake news warning over projected flare up of COVID-19 deaths
- Prague 'spy thriller': Western activists rail against 'fake news', but will believe anything if it villainizes Russia
- Macron announces international travel probably won't resume until after July
- Hypocrite: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a #MeToo leader, to headline 'Biden for Women' event
- US efforts to extend Iran arms embargo is 'illegitimate' - Iranian FM
- Technology once used to combat ISIS propaganda is enlisted by Democratic group to counter Trump's coronavirus messaging
- Fauci knew about HCQ in 2005 -- nobody needed to die
- Best of the Web: Covid-19, mandatory vaccination and the rationalization of tyranny
- Woodstock occurred in the middle of a pandemic
- Why Sweden has already won the debate on COVID 'lockdown' policy
- Best of the Web: Z-Scores are misleading & create panic: Or, how not to compare pandemics
- SOTT Focus: Virus of Mass Destruction
- The post-human world is emerging, will free humans resist?
- Horrific revelation: NYC hospitals are grossly negligent in treatment of patients to increase Covid-19 mortalities
- Best of the Web: Busted! 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson resigns after violating quarantine to meet married lover
- Best of the Web: A closer look at the interviews of David Icke by 'London Real' producer Brian Rose
- Massive fire engulfs 48-story apartment building in Sharjah, UAE
- 290 journalists killed, 23 media institutions damaged in Saudi-led war: Yemeni Media Union
- More than half of French départements on high alert for disease-bearing tiger mosquitoes
- Greta Thunberg donating $100K to help children during coronavirus pandemic
- Spain's jobless rate slows, but record number of people claim benefits
- The gender sleep gap? Wake me up when the nightmare of modern feminism is over
- Best of the Web: European rebellion growing: Police detain dozens protesting against coronavirus lockdown in The Hague
- Why allegedly 'high' American and Russian Covid-19 numbers are deceptive
- London NHS Nightingale hospital will shut next week - limited demand, no new Covid-19 cases
- Israel settler accused of murdering Palestinian mother returns to his settlement
- Oxford's calls for MORAL quarantine isn't only an attempt to undermine free speech, it's DEGRADATION of academic teaching & learning
- Macabre death rituals in the Viking Age
- Infectious disease modeling study casts doubt on the Justinianic Plague's impact
- Escobar: Deeper roots of Chinese demonization
- Flashback: 50 years ago today: Kent State massacre cover-up continues
- Possible lost henge discovered online as lockdown shuts onsite excavations
- How compassionate capitalism flourished in medieval Cambridge
- Brochs: Scotland's enigmatic Iron Age circular stone structures
- Hunter-gatherer skeleton damage hints that some women may have fought in battles
- 10 apple varieties, thought long gone, have been found in abandoned pioneer-era orchards across Pacific Northwest
- Skull shaping immigrants integrated into Hungarian village as Roman Empire fell
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Holy Grail, Comets, Earth Changes and Randall Carlson
- America's real historical enemy is not Russia, but England
- Pompeii's recycling centres
- 100 million years ago, the Sahara was the most dangerous place
- Hidden geometric pattern found at Göbekli Tepe
- Unique conical prehistoric carved rocks discovered in southern Iran
- Siberian and Mongolian petroglyphs separated by 7,000 years show stylistic similarities
- In coronavirus we trust: Secret history of the US government's human 'medical' experiments
- Practice of human heart sacrifice in Mesoamerica revealed in new study
- Ireland's high crosses: Medieval religion, art and engineering
- Astronomer spots plasma leaking from sun's surface
- Researchers say COVID-19 mutation appears more contagious than original strain, may explain difference in severity in different areas
- Nature leads the way: 'Artificial leaf' concept inspires research into solar-powered fuel production
- New Comet C/2020 H6 (ATLAS)
- Flashback: 'Remote control' contraceptive microchip that alters hormones in body to be available 'by 2018'
- Government's 'wobbly' contact tracing app 'failed' NHS clinical safety and cyber security tests
- Cuban biotech: Potential anti-COVID-19 drug announced by one of its creators
- Swiss soldiers fight COVID-19 armed with Bluetooth smartphone tracing app
- DARPA: US 'germ warfare research' to create Covid-19 test; identify carriers before they are infectious
- How does coronavirus kill? Tracing the ferocious rampage through the body, brain to toes
- Paper shows that "mutational load" arguments don't refute ENCODE findings
- Best of the Web: Zoological clarification: No, we didn't get coronavirus from bats
- Enzyme could hold key to improved allergy treatments says new study
- Tiny Hero shrews have the most extreme spine in nature — for no discernable reason
- Hundreds of towering hydrothermal chimneys discovered on seafloor off Washington
- Best of the Web: Big Pharma beware: Dr. Luc Montagnier shines new light on COVID-19 and the future of medicine
- Reflected tsunamis and space weather
- Our Sun is surprisingly weak compared to other stars
- Sky fall: Huge fireballs fall from space each year; new estimates say 40 million kilos of 'extra-terrestrial' material plummets to Earth annually
- NASA awards contracts to Blue Origin, SpaceX & Dynetics to begin work on lunar landers; Boeing left out
- Calgary ties its longest streak below 20C (68F) in recorded history
- South Dakota is battered by hailstones the size of baseballs as severe thunderstorms bring winds of up to 72mph
- Lightning kills over 100 animals belonging to nomads in Kashmir
- Softball-sized hail pounds parts of Northwest Arkansas shattering windshields
- Lightning bolt kills 3 children in Jharkhand, India
- Communities surrounding Edmonton, Alberta hit by May snowstorm
- A deadly derecho slammed Nashville with 70 mph winds, snapping trees and knocking out power
- Oslo Fjord ailing as birds die, fish gone
- Wildfires in Siberia are so large you can see them from space
- A once-in-a-decade dump of 80cm+ of snow in early May at Hotham, Australia - drifts over a metre deep (PHOTOS)
- High microplastic concentration found on ocean floor
- Dead gray whale washes ashore near Ventura, California
- Storms and flooding slam Oman
- Flash flood kills 4 persons in north Afghanistan
- Thousands hit by floods in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia
- Strong mag. 6.0 earthquake - Northwest of Ryukyu Islands, Japan
- Six out of 7 bodies found after police officers killed by raging floodwaters in Kenya
- Heavy rain leaves 8 dead, homes destroyed by floods and landslides in Rwanda
- Cell towers collapse during storm in Pune, India
- Two dead as landslides hit after 10 hours of heavy rainfall in Kigezi, Uganda
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Bizarre fireball spotted over Hull, UK last night likely a meteor
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- Meteor fireball? Mystery burning object leaves smoky trail for 20 minutes over Cambridgeshire, UK
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Peru
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Meteor fireball lights up Brunei, Borneo sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
- Different kinds of white fat are important in disease
- Germany's coronavirus cases may be 10 times higher than numbers reported, study claims
- Best of the Web: Modern vaccines, like modern government, are hindering normal human development: 'The Truth About Vaccines' docu-series - Episode 1
- Vaccine roundtable discussion with Andrew Wakefield, Del Bigtree and Bobby Kennedy
- Does nicotine protect from Covid-19? Smokers seem less likely than non-smokers to become seriously ill from the virus
- Halle Berry swears by the keto diet—here's what she eats in a typical day
- '60,000 cancer patients could die because of lack of treatment or diagnosis': Oncologist on coronavirus dilemma
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 5G Gives You Coronavirus? Not Likely - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech Info
- Best of the Web: Criminal Big-Pharma cartel given oversight of new Covid vaccine
- Dr Aseem Malhotra: It's time to have an honest conversation about the risks of excess weight
- Best of the Web: Pasteur Institute study: 'French coronavirus may be local, likely spreading BEFORE arrival from China'
- Focus on Vitamin D for COVID (and much more)
- Eating meat improves mental health and one in three vegetarians are depressed, study claims
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19 Hoax Pandemic: Doctors on Front-line in California Explain Why Lockdowns Are Unnecessary: "Millions of Cases, Tiny Number of Deaths"
- Soil in wounds can help stem deadly bleeding
- Further research indicates obesity and type 2 diabetes are COVID-19 risk factors
- Flashback Best of the Web: Smoke, Lies And The Nanny State
- Stop shaming people for going outside. The risks are generally low, and the benefits are endless
- Can HDL cholesterol over 60 protect you from coronavirus?
- Possible 'coronavirus-related' condition emerging in UK children
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
Quote of the Day
An unexciting truth may be eclipsed by a thrilling lie.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
Size of WHAT kind of truck? Won't sleep until I know.
And here some synergistic finding:[Link]
This continues to succeed beyond the wildest hopes of the most despotic of 'our' (sic) controllers/Team FUKUSraHell.
The title of this article is as useless as "Plumber spots water leaking from drain." What was he expecting to see on the surface of a giant ball...
Herd animals, in a state of panic, instinctively run towards the center of the herd. Separation from the herd makes them easy prey for pursuing...