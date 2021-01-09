Puppet Masters
YouTube axes Steve Bannon's podcast over 'false 2020 election claims'
New York Post
Fri, 08 Jan 2021 21:10 UTC
The president's former chief strategist's podcast was live earlier Friday before being taken down by YouTube, Washington Examiner Breaking News Editor Daniel Chaitin tweeted.
The alt-right leader's podcast featured the false claims about missing ballots and voter fraud promoted by the president that drew protesters to Washington that later stormed the Capitol in a deadly uprising Wednesday.
On Friday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared on the program and repeated the baseless claims about election fraud that attracted the violent crowd to DC.
Giuliani is among those being investigated by Washington's top prosecutor for his role in inciting the riot.
The Bannon ban was the latest silencing of allies and associates of President Trump.
Twitter and Facebook have banned President Trump from its platforms indefinitely after the president posted a video perpetrating the false election fraud claims before telling rioters "we love you."
On Friday, Twitter suspended the accounts of former Gen. Mike Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell for spreading the same misinformation.
Comment: It's been a digital 'Night of the Long Knives' on social media. So much for all those commitments in front of Congress regarding free speech. Dorsey, Zuckerberg, Page and Brin lied through their teeth.
Not only was Trump struck at by social media, but anyone helping him maintain contact with his base:
Gary Coby, the digital director for Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, has been kicked off Twitter after reportedly making his account available to the US president, following Trump's permanent ban from the platform.Twitter wasn't forgetting its usual targets in all the excitement:
"Texting you my Twitter login," he wrote to Scavino. "I already updated the profile pic, name, etc. Feel free to use!"
The account was banned shortly after. The 'Trump War Room' Twitter account, which is managed by the president's 2020 campaign, said Coby was "clearly joking" and did not actually provide the president or one of his aide's with his account login.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been hit by Twitter's campaign of high-profile censorship, as the platform removed his messages blasting coronavirus vaccines from the US and the UK as "completely untrustworthy."Lesser lights followed Twitter's lead:
Khamenei's remarks were posted to his multiple accounts, run in different languages, late on Friday. The Twitter thought police, however, were quick to react, purging the messages it deemed "misleading."
The mass deletion of Khmaenei's messages comes amid a campaign of high-profile censorship waged by the social media platform against US President Donald Trump and his supporters in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill unrest.
In his short-lived statement, which was also published by the White House press pool in addition to the @TeamTrump page, the president lashed out at Twitter for suppressing free speech and promoting the "Radical Left," suggesting he would soon migrate to another platform while telling supporters to "stay tuned." His ban came after a raucous demonstration in Washington, DC this week saw thousands of his backers storm the US Capitol building, where five people were killed in the chaos, prompting a litany of web platforms to expel both the president and his fans from their sites.While the cancelling of Trump supporters from all walks of life continue:
Joining that drive on Friday night were Discord and Reddit, which handed bans to Trump-supporting groups 'The Donald' and r/DonaldTrump, respectively, both citing repeated policy violations of rules around encouraging "violence" and "hate."
Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat have taken similar steps against Trump's personal accounts in the wake of Wednesday's unrest.
Parler, meanwhile, was kicked off of Google's Play Store earlier on Friday, with the Alphabet-owned company citing the site's lax content-policing, which it said allowed incitement to violence to proliferate. Apple's App Store, too, is reportedly considering following suit.
A record label has parted ways with singer and songwriter Ariel Pink, after it was revealed that he took part in the January 6 protest in Washington, DC. The artist claims he took no part in the riots at the Capitol.
Independent record label Mexican Summer said in a tweet that it was ending its "working relationship" with Pink "going forward." The company was set to release a new album from the artist at the end of January. The popular indie musician attracts more than one million listeners per month on Spotify.
Although Mexican Summer did not elaborate on its decision, the announcement comes after Pink was attacked on social media for attending the pro-President Donald Trump rally in Washington on Wednesday.
The Trump-supporting artist apparently realized that he would soon be thrown under the bus.
