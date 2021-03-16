© Press TV



"Iran, Russia, China and resistance movements stood by the Syrian government in its fight against terrorism, but the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and European countries lined up against the Syrian government by supporting armed terrorism."

"The US and its allies continue, by all means, to undermine stability in Syria. All US claims of willingness to provide the Syrian nation with assistance are false. These unlawful sanctions completely strangle Syria's economy."

The United States and Israel are trying to prevent cargo ships and oil tankers from entering Syrian waters as part of the economic siege against the Arab country and its reconstruction process following the bloody civil war, a political analyst says.Saleh Abu Izzah, a senior expert in West Asia affairs, told Press TV that theHe said the US has started its regular attacks against Syria since 2011, and later, along with its allies, imposed a cruel and horrible blockade against the government, ruling system, and people of SyriaAbu Izzah referred toan initiative launched by Iran, Russia, and Turkey to find a political settlement to the Syria crisis.In comments on Thursday, Syrian and Russian officials said the United States continues to impede the restoration of stability in the country through the imposition of economic sanctions, arguing Washington is using various methods of economic and political pressure on international bodies and organizations to turn a blind eye on the repercussions of such bans. Russian and Syrian Joint Coordination Committees on Repatriation of Syrian Refugees, in a joint statement, said:The joint committees then called on the international community to pressure the US and its allies to abandon their inhumane policies against Syria, and to embrace the international law and principles of the United Nations.Earlier, Russia's foreign minister said sanctions imposed on Syria by the United States and other Western countries target all Syrian people and obstruct the reconstruction process in the war-torn country."Based on the agreement reached, cargo ships will be scheduled to carry freight from Iran to Syria once per month," said Kayvan Kashefi, who serves as the Chairman of Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce.Kashefi said the service could take place twice a month if demand for shipping to Syria increases on the Iranian side.Defying the US and Israeli attempts to impose a blockade on Syrian people,now that the Arab country has emerged of years of bloody terrorism campaign against its government.Along with Russia, Iran has offered massive help to the Syrian government to fight terrorist groups since the unrest began almost a decade ago.