"Look, we know what we need to do to beat this virus. Tell the truth. Follow the science. Work together. Put trust and faith in our government to fulfill its most important function, which is protecting the American people. No function is more important. We need to remember the government isn't some foreign force in a distant capital. No, it's us. All of us. We, the people." (President Biden's prime-time speech, ABC News)

"When I came into office you may recall I set a goal that many of you said was kind of way over the top. I said I intended to get 100 million shots in people's arms in my first 100 days in office. Tonight, I can say we're not only going to meet that goal, we're going to beat that goal. Because we're actually on track to reach this goal of 100 million shots in arms on my 60th day in office. No other country in the world has done this, none. And I want to talk about the next steps we're thinking about.



"Tonight, I'm announcing that I will direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1. Let me say that again. All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1. That's much earlier than expected.



"And let me be clear. That doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately, but it means you'll be able to get in line beginning May 1. Every adult will be eligible to get their shot. And to do this, we're going to go from a million shots a day that I promised in December before I was sworn in, to maintaining, beating our current pace of 2 million shots a day, outpacing the rest of the world..."

"I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. I need you to get vaccinated when it's your turn and when you can find an opportunity. And to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well. Because here's the point.



"If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4, there's a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day."

Anything is possible in this emerging technocratic dictatorship. Anything.

"Nearly half of U.S. men who identify as Republicans said they have no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll released Thursday. The study, which surveyed 1,227 U.S. adults from March 3 to March 8, found that approximately 30 percent of Americans overall said they do not plan on getting vaccinated.



The poll found a higher amount of opposition among Republicans, with 41 percent saying they would not get one of the three federally approved coronavirus vaccines and 49 percent of Republican men saying the same. Fifty percent of GOP men said they would get the vaccine or had already got it. One percent was unsure.



Comparatively, about 87 percent of Democrats included in the survey said they planned on getting the COVID-19 vaccine or had already received it...." ("49 percent of GOP men say they won't get vaccinated: PBS poll", The Hill)

"Psychologists will play an important role in ensuring vaccine uptake by determining the best way to fight back against misinformation, along with ... communicating benefits and risks....



Psychologists and other behavioral scientists are working to inform the communication efforts around the vaccine. A recent report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine ...calls for drawing on the established research in risk communication to drive outreach... including tailored messaging and framing vaccination as a beneficial...



Personal experience may also be a powerful tool for vaccine communication. Many doctors and nurses — especially doctors and nurses of color — have been sharing their own vaccine experiences on social media...



For those who are strongly opposed to vaccines... the messaging is more difficult — but not impossible. These strong anti-vax, anti-mask attitudes appear driven by a phenomenon called psychological reactance, says Steven Taylor, PhD, a clinical psychologist... which is a motivational state driven by the feeling that someone is trying to curtail one's freedom...



Natural incentives may also encourage vaccination....(but) Direct monetary incentives are likely to backfire. ... The money "conveys that this is a risky thing that you don't want to do unless we're paying you," Chapman says....



Preliminary results from doctors' offices, currently being prepared for publication, suggest that a variety of messages can boost vaccination, with 21% of messages tested significantly boosting vaccination rates." ("Social science and the COVID-19 vaccines", the American Psychological Association)

Kristi Noem; A throwback to better times

"Now everybody knows that almost overnight we went from a roaring economy to a tragic nationwide shutdown. By the beginning of 2020, President Trump had created 7 million new American jobs. We had the lowest unemployment rate in over half a century, and unemployment rates for black, Hispanic, and Asian Americans reached the lowest levels in history. More than 10 million people had been lifted out of poverty and out of welfare. And all of that changed in March.



Now, most governors shut down their states. What followed was record unemployment, businesses closed, most schools were shuttered and communities suffered, and the U.S. Economy came to an immediate halt. Now let me be clear, COVID didn't crush the economy, government crushed the economy. And then just as quickly, government turned around and held itself out as the savior, and frankly, the Treasury Department can't print money fast enough to keep up with Congress's wishlist. But not everyone has followed this path. For those of you who don't know, South Dakota is the only state in America that never ordered a single business or church to close. We never instituted a shelter in place order. We never mandated that people wear masks. We never even defined what an essential business is, because I don't believe that governors have the authority to tell you that your business isn't essential." ("Kristi Noem CPAC 2021 Speech Transcript", rev.com)

"South Dakota schools are no different than schools everywhere else in America, but we approached the pandemic differently. From the earliest days of the pandemic our priority was the students, their wellbeing and their education. When it was time to go back to school in the fall, we put our kids in the classroom. Teachers, administrators, parents and the students themselves were of one mind to make things work for our children, and the best way to do that was in the classroom. Now in South Dakota, I provided all of the information that we had to our people, and then I trusted them to make the best decisions for themselves, for their families, and in turn, their communities. We never focused on the case numbers. Instead, we kept our eye on hospital capacity. Now, Dr. Fauci, he told me that on my worst day I'd have 10,000 patients in the hospital. On our worst day, we had a little over 600. Now, I don't know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot."

"Even in a pandemic, public health policy needs to take into account people's economic and social wellbeing. Daily needs still need to be met. People need to keep a roof over their heads. They need to feed their families. And they still need purpose. They need their dignity. Now my administration resisted the call for virus control at the expense of everything else. We looked at the science, the data and the facts, and then we took a balanced approach. Truthfully, I never thought that the decisions that I was making were going to be unique. I thought that there would be more who would follow basic conservative principles, but I guess I was wrong."

"Many in the media, criticized South Dakota's approach. They labeled me as ill-informed, that I was reckless, and even a denier. ... The media did all of this while simultaneously praising governors who issued lockdowns, who mandated masks and shut down businesses, applauding them as having taken the right steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. At one point, I appeared on George Stephanopoulos' Sunday Show. He had just wrapped up a segment with New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, where he asked Cuomo to give me some advice on how to deal with COVID." (Loud Laughter)



In South Dakota, we did things differently. We applied common sense and conservative governing principles. We never exceeded our hospital capacity and our economy is booming. We have the lowest unemployment rate in the nation. We are number one in the nation for keeping jobs, keeping businesses open and keeping money in the pockets of our people. The people of South Dakota kept their hours and their wages at a higher rate than workers anywhere else in the nation. And our schools are open. ...Our founding fathers established our National Constitution, and the people of individual states crafted their own constitutions that place specific limits on the role of government. Those limits are essential to preventing government officials from trampling on people's rights."



The people themselves are the ones entrusted with expansive freedoms, the free will to exercise their rights to work, worship and to earn a living. No governor should ever dictate to their people which activities are officially approved or not approved. And no governor should ever arrest, ticket or fine people for exercising their freedoms. Governors, and members of Congress and the president have a duty to respect the rights of the people who elected them, but it seems these days that conservatives are the only ones who know what that means. Personal responsibility is considered a God-given gift in South Dakota. Personal responsibility is not a term that conservatives have abandoned..



We should illustrate to the world that people thrive when government is limited, and people's ingenuity and their creativity is unleashed. We should also remind the world what happens when tyranny and oppression are allowed to thrive. ... God bless each and every one of you and may God bless the United States of America."

"She hath borne herself beyond the promise of her age, doing, in the figure of a lamb, the feats of a lion." William ShakespeareDid you catch Biden's speech on Thursday?I did. I foolishly thought Biden would use the opportunity to address the 90 million-or-so Americans who think the election was stolen and that Biden is not really the president. But, no, the niggling issue of "legitimacy" never even came up, nor did any of the ten other top issues that Americans care about most. Instead, Imposter Joe devoted the entire 22 minutes to fearmongering about a virus that has almost entirely vanished and which is rapidly losing its power to keep people voluntarily locked up in their own homes. That development - which should have been cause for celebration - has Biden worried, which is why his handlers settled on a nationwide speech to rekindle waning public anxiety.The Biden crew are determined to keep the pandemic restrictions in place in order to curtail the freedom of movement, limit the size of public gatherings, and preserve the autocratic powers of the state governors. The obvious objective is to perpetuate the appearance of a public health crisis that serves as cover for the permanent suspension of personal liberties and the subsequent evisceration of the middle class. At its heart, the Covid scam- much like the BLM protests and spurious claims of "white supremacy"- has always been part of a broader class war aimed at conservative, blue-collar patriots. Here's Biden:"Trust the government", says Biden, and yet, in survey after survey, we see. And, for good reason: the public health officials, the media, and their Democrat allies in the statehouses have consistently and deliberately misled the public on nearly every aspect of the pandemic, from masks to asymptomatic transmission to fatality rates to the susceptibility to children to lockdowns, and now, to the biggest whopper of them all, the nefarious "variant," which is the latest chilling hobgoblin designed to sustain the mass-hysteria in order to coerce more people into getting vaccinated. And, make no mistake, vaccination was the real purpose of Biden's presentation. He doesn't even try to pretend otherwise. Take a look:Why is Biden so determined to vaccinate every man, woman and child in the country? Doesn't that strike you as a bit suspicious? After all, if you've already been vaccinated, then you shouldn't be at risk of contracting the infection from someone else, so what difference does it make?No difference at all. And here's another thing: Why was there no mention of health care or immigration or unemployment or the economy or anything else that really matters to the American people? After listening to Biden blabber-on for nearly a half-hour about vaccines, one could easily conclude that. Is that what's really going on? Are we all being stampeded into vaccination by the dissembling media, the public health establishment and corporate toadies like Joe Biden?It sure looks like it to me.Did you know that Covid cases are down roughly 90% since December? Did you know that hospitalizations are down 70% since December?What does that mean?It means. It means there is enough immunity in the community that. Viruses don't suddenly decide to pack their bags and leave town. No. They run out of susceptible hosts to infect. And the reason they run out of susceptible hosts to infect, is because more people have already had the infection and either survived or died. Either way, the pool of susceptible hosts has shrunk dramatically. This is a long way of saying that '.' There is no reason to inject an experimental and potentially-lethal substance into your bloodstream to counter an infection that is nearly kaput. Capisce?Biden knows this, his speech writers know this, and the deep-pocket oligarchs who shoehorned his sorry a** into the White House by dumping truckloads of mail-in ballots at voting stations around the country in the wee-hours of the morning; they know it, too.And, yet,. Think about that. Why is Biden so insistent that you get inoculated with a vaccine for which there have been no long-term trials, no animal trials, and no regulatory hurdles. (The FDA waved the mRNA vaccines through the process under the Emergency Use Authorization provision.) Does Biden know that the Infection Fatality Rate is a measly 0.23% and that 99.95% of the people who contract Covid, survive?Of course, he knows it. He knows the whole thing is a fraud, but that won't stop him from doing what he's been doing for the last 50 years; carrying water for corporateBiden is merely the face-man for this sinister project; a pallid, inconsequential cog that helps to move the machinery of tyranny forward. That's Biden in a nutshell. Here's more from the speech:Get it? In other words, either you get vaccinated or no 4th of July for you! And that's just the beginning of the penalties because Vaccine passports are already in the hopper as are public transit passes, work permits, even special ID licenses for entering grocery stores, retail shops or gas stations.Even so, Biden is going run into a brick wall sometime in the next few months after all the Koolaid drinkers have been inoculated and the low hanging fruit has already been plucked. Here's why:Did you know that "d"? It's true. According to a recent article in The Hill:This is the obstacle Biden's going to face sometime in the next few months., which I'm sure he will do without the slightest hesitation.. This process is already underway, as this recent article at the American Psychological Association illustrates. Here's an excerpt:Do these people have any idea how despicable they are? The government's job is to provide accurate, well-researched, empirical information on matters of public interest, like vaccines.in order to promote the cynical and self-serving agenda of power-mad elites and money-grubbing corporations. That is a massive "overreach".And,that could cause irreparable physical harm or death? Is that how you want your tax dollars spent? And, do you think that your rejection of these gene-editing time-bombs suggests that you suffer from a mental condition ("psychological reactance") that requires professional assistance? And how is the conduct of these so-called professionals any different from the psychologists that were used at Gitmo and Abu Ghraib to figure out how much physical pain could be inflicted on some witless jihadi before they lapsed into a pain-induced coma or gave-up-the-ghost altogether? Aren't both practices equally unethical, immoral and contemptible?Yes, they are.Now, let's consider the stark contrast between Biden's presentation and a speech delivered by Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota at the CPAC conference. For those who don't know, Noem is the one bright star in a year of Orwellian darkness and gloom. She's a strait-laced, plain-talking, clear-thinking conservative who sticks to her principles like glue. She is aHere's an excerpt from her CPAC speech:She's right, isn't she? No elected official has the right to close a business or a church EVER. Period. We do not bestow those powers on our governors nor are they granted under the Constitution.. Biden was wrong to say that the "most important function of government is to protect the American people." That's just wrong.Everything else is a footnote. Here's more from Noem:Naturally, Noem got a standing ovation when she blasted the duplicitous Lord Fauci, the man, who more than any other, bears responsibility for almost single-handedly plunging the country into an unprecedented crisis. Here's more:Yes, she was wrong, but who could have foreseen that every reprobate Democrat governor in the country would simultaneously take advantage of a public health crisis to impose de facto martial law? We never saw that coming, although, we have to assumeAhh, but that's conspiracy talk!Damn right, it is! Here's more:If you haven't figured it out yet,. These same buttinskis have gone to great lengths to create the global health infrastructure along with significant control of the mainstream media, that allows them to grossly inflate an aggressive but thoroughly-manageable viral infection and transform it into the Black Plague. This, in turn, creates the pretext for preventing people from running their businesses or attending school or gathering with friends or family or traveling at will or doing any of the things that people in a free country are at liberty to do.. We must defend ourselves from these hostile elites by recommitting ourselves to the fundamental principles upon which this country was founded. These are the same principles that Kristi Noem has not only articulated so well in her speech, but also put into practice in her home state of South Dakota.. That's not for us. We should aspire to Noem's "shining city on a hill", a place where people can work when and where they please, travel when and where they please, and meet with friends and family when and where they please.like eating, drinking or breathing. We need freedom, just like we need leaders who believe as we do and who are unshakable in their convictions.. The woman is a real American hero and a patriot.Booyah, Kristi Noem!