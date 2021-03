© Tom Brenner/Reuters



Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Telegram @TheNebulator and on Twitter @NebojsaMalic

President Joe Biden's address to the nation on the anniversary of the Covid-19 lockdowns was- defined as obeying Dr. Anthony Fauci and doing what you're told - but short on the "truth" he promised.Watching Biden speak on Thursday evening was slightly surreal, as the main points of his address were already leaked to the press beforehand.So much for following the 'science', defined as obeying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), responsible for the current priority scheduleHis promise of a website that will help everyone find a vaccination location would sound a lot more, well, promising, were it not coming from the same people that gave America the Healthcare.gov fiasco . At least Biden's speechwriters believe in recycling, as evident by the 'darkness and light' theme from his convention speech , as well as the 'man from Scranton who feels the pain of you and your family' shtick he has become very practiced at.There was a lot of that kind ofin the speech, lamenting both the "loss of life and loss of living for all of us" - meaning all the things Americans missed during the lockdowns.Biden waxed sorrowful about missed graduations and children set back by a year out of school...To hear Biden,surely a Freudian slip - that are now giving way to "hope and light and better days ahead."Biden told Americans, arguing that everyone should get vaccinated because vaccines are safe and effective.who gave the previous administration advice on how to handle the pandemic - and then repeatedly weaseled out The media consent-manufacturing machine elevated him into some kind of science saint, to be blindly venerated by the masses.Now Biden wants Americans to obey Fauci again, glossing over the main reason that some people might doubt the vaccines. Namely, that his allies - and even his own VP in the run-up to the 2020 election, lest Donald Trump get any credit.Sure enough, Biden made it sound as if he was responsible for the vaccines, rather than his predecessor who cut through the red tape to make them possible in record time.Biden promised repeatedly. Well, so much for that! What Americans got instead is"I need you. I need every American to do their part," Biden said, adding that if everyone behaves, "there's a good chance" people might be allowed to gather in small groups and celebrate July 4 as Independence Day from the virus."Getting back to normal depends on national unity," Biden said, defining unity as "what we do together as fellow Americans."You didn't wear your three masks properly, and take your vaccine, and pray hard enough to Saint Fauci of the Science, and believe enough in Unity!the same kind he used during the presidential debates Biden's speech was designed to make Americans feel hopeful, warm, nurtured and grateful to the government of Our Democracy that's supposedly riding to their rescue.Americans simply can't be allowed to rememberwhile flouting their own rules. Or that the $1.9 trillion partisan "rescue" plan Biden just signed into law is rewarding these people with hundreds of billions in bailouts, while ordinary Americans may get a one-time check for $1,400 if they're lucky.Beneath this fuzzy 'I feel your pain' facade was the real message: Shut up, obey Fauci, wear your three masks and hope that the government may someday reward you with the carrot instead of beating you with the lockdown stick some more. After all, what are you going to do about it - vote them out?