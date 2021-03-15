© Reuters/Yves Herman



"breaches of substantive provisions of EU law concerning the movement of goods and pet travel made applicable by virtue of the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland".

"The EU is responding to a violation of international law through the rules provided in the agreement. We hope that the legal route will not become necessary. This is an issue which we hope we will find an amicable joint solution. What we need in order to implement the protocol is mutual trust and this kind of unilateral action that we see from the UK, does not build trust."

The EU has formally launched legal action against the UK, alleging that Boris Johnson has broken international law over Brexit implementation in Northern Ireland.following last year's threat by the British prime minister to override part of the withdrawal agreement through the internal market bill. Ultimately the action could see a case held at the European court of justice and lead to financial penalties and trade sanctions.The EU has accused the UK of breaching the good faith provisions in the withdrawal agreement after its unilateral decision two weeks ago to delay implementation of part of the Northern Ireland protocol relating to checks on goods shipped from Great Britain to the region. The formal notice of legal action was issued with an accompanying letter from the European commission vice-president, Maroš Šefčovič, to the new Brexit minister David Frost.An EU official said: "The UK must stop acting unilaterally and stop violating the rules it has signed up to."to submit its observations under the formal notice. If it fails to enter into consultations in good faith the EU can launch a dispute settlement mechanism which, if not solved,Šefčovič said "unilateral decisions and international law violations by the UK defeat its very purpose and undermine trust between us". The letter allegesThe EU also accuses the UK of breaching the duty of good faith under article 5 of the withdrawal agreement.The bloc hopes its two-pronged legal and political approach will act as carrot and stick to resolve the Northern Ireland protocol row over checks on supermarket goods, plants and parcels introduced in Northern Ireland on 1 January.EU sources say they hope the legal action will "register our discontent" over the unilateral decision but hope that the matter can be resolved through further negotiations on the Northern Ireland protocol.In what appeared to be a move to calm heightened tensions, it said it looked forward to "discussing the issues within the joint committee framework in a constructive fashion".The statement noted the protocol was only in place for 70 days and had created challenges for supermarkets and others and the "low-key move" did not warrant legal action. In a nod to the campaign mounted by the DUP to scrap the protocol, the government said "all sides need to keep in mind that the protocol depends on cross-community consent and confidence" to work.EU sources said while they hope to "find an amicable joint solution", they were left with no choice after David Frost's announcement on 3 March to abandon the timetable for checks in the Northern Ireland protocol.It had been "crystal clear" to both sides that the protocol would entail "checks on some goods moving east, west from GB to NI" and that it had acceded to the UK's request for grace period on checks last December.One official said that in exchange for an agreement on grace periods, the EU required the UK to provide a "road map" detailing how it would implement the NI protocol but this was never delivered by London. This road map was supposed to provide Brussels with a comprehensive plan for implementing the Northern Ireland protocol and the milestones that could be met through behind the scenes technical work and grace periods.that sits beneath the UK-EU joint committee.Šefčovič's letter to Lord Frost noted thatLater that day it informed traders, in breach of the Brexit deal, that they could continue to send goods of animal origin, food, and animal feed and plant products from GB to NI without the need for any paperwork such as health certificates.