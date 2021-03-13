© Brian Lawless/PA



Belfast solicitor representing high-profile republicans was shot in 1989 by loyalist gunmenThe Council of Europe is to reopen its review into the 1989 murder of the Belfast solicitor Patrick Finucane, an attack found to have involved British state collusion.Finucane, who represented a number of high-profile republicans, was shot dead in front of his family by loyalist gunmen in one of the most notorious killings of the Troubles in Northern Ireland."The committee of ministers decided to reopen its consideration of the Finucane case in order to supervise the ongoing measures to ensure that they are adequate, sufficient and proceed in a timely manner," it said in a statement.The body said it would like the UK authorities to clarify how police and police ombudsman processes dealing with the Finucane case "will proceed promptly and in line" with ECHR standards. It means the British state's actions on the case - or inactions - will remain under international scrutiny.The solicitor's son John, a Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast, welcomed the Council of Europe's decision to reopen the case.Simon Coveney, Ireland's foreign minister, said it underpinned the Irish government's desire for a full and independent public inquiry. "This will facilitate full and thorough scrutiny of the steps to be taken in the period ahead, and to ensure that an inquiry that meets the United Kingdom's obligations under Article 2 of the convention is carried out."Brian Nelson, who directed this and other loyalist attacks, was an agent controlled by the British army's force research unit.The committee of ministers regularly assesses the implementation of ECHR judgments. It has become increasingly concerned over what it sees as the UK's failure to enforce rulings requiring effective investigations into controversial killings during the Troubles.