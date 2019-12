© Reuters/Peter Nicholls



"We are very concerned that this ruling for now permits MI5 to continue to authorize informant or agent involvement in serious crime. This could include crimes that constitute human rights violations. There were such experiences during the Northern Ireland conflict of informant-based paramilitary collusion, with agents of the state involved in acts as serious as murder and torture."

"All police and security services the world over use informants. They are a vital policing tool, but they have to be used lawfully, and the question always is: where do you draw the line as to what they are allowed to do? On occasions where absolutely necessary this may involve informants being involved in crimes like conspiracies with a view to thwarting them; but the bottom line is that informants can never lawfully be 'authorized' to be involved in serious crimes that constitute human rights violations, such as kidnaping, killings and false imprisonment, nor can they act as agent provocateurs, all of that is illegal."

"The year is 2040. There have been riots in the streets of London after Britain has run out of petrol because of an oil crisis in the Middle East. Protesters have attacked public buildings. Several policemen have died. Consequently, the Government has deployed the Army to curb the protests. After two days the protests have been stopped but twenty-five protesters have been killed by the Army. You are the Prime Minister. Write the script for a speech to be broadcast to the nation in which you explain why employing the Army against violent protesters was the only option available to you and one which was both necessary and moral."

Daniel Holder, deputy director of the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ), one of the four groups protesting the existing policy, said the narrow-majority ruling showsCAJ and the other groups are to appeal the ruling in the courts.During that conflict (1969-98), British military intelligence are known to have been involved in systematic levels of collusion with paramilitary agents and informers as part of a counterinsurgency campaign. The outcome was hundreds One of the most notorious was the murder of Belfast lawyer Pat Finucane in 1989. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron admitted before parliament in 2012, following the publication of a government report into the Finucane killing, that the collusion in the case represented "shocking" abuse by Britain's military intelligence.What the latest ruling by the five-judge tribunal demonstrates is thatfor British state agents and their informants if their criminal activities are deemed to be essential in the service of national security.The British government is arguing that for agents and informants to carry out their covert work effectively, then they must have the power to lawfully participate in criminal activities for the sake of maintaining their cover.But what makes the British state policy disturbingly sinister is thatSays CAJ's Daniel Holder:Northern Ireland serves as a grim case study where military police powers ran amok. Independent local human rights groups, such as CAJ and Relatives for Justice , contend that the so-called secret intelligence war waged by the British state was not only unlawful, it also prolonged the conflict and exacerbated the death toll.Many of the killings suspected to have involved British agents or informers remain unsolved. Those murders have left a poisonous legacy for the citizens of Northern Ireland to deal with.Rather than being restrained by this nefarious episode, it seems theIf such a policy cannot be scrutinized or challenged in the courts by prosecution of alleged offenders then that leaves one to conclude thatIf British security agencies are above the law to commit any crime deemed necessary for their function, that opens a Pandora's Box of baleful consequences.We only have to look at countries where police forces more openly operate with impunity to see where the lawless direction leads to.The rampant use of extra-judicial assassination is largely a result of widespread immunity afforded to police officers.Today's Britain may seem like a million miles away, figuratively, from somewhere like Brazil or The Philippines where police forces also wield extensive lethal violence with impunity.It's a slippery slope towards systematic violence and corruption.Earlier this year, there was a public outcry in Britain when it emerged that Eton College - one of Britain's elite private schools and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's alma mater - had setasking them to justify the use of lethal force to kill rioters.The question set by the Eton examiners read:means anything goes in the name of national security. Just like the legally approved license to kill granted to MI5.It could be sparked by Brexit or economic austerity.The ruling by British judges endorsing an existing secret government policy of