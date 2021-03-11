Before people think that I am writing this article motivated purely by schadenfreude as I watch loyalists getting mugged by the epiphany of the latest neoliberal stooge in the White House, let me admit that I too once was a Kool-Aid guzzling Democrat who unflinchingly believed in Barack Obama. Not only did I travel to more than 16 states as an unpaid volunteer working directly for his campaign, not only did I register thousands of voters on his behalf and raised thousands of dollars for his campaign, I also wrote a speech idea that was incorporated into Obama's South Carolina primary victory speech in 2008. In fact, his closing lines were the words that I wrote a day before the decisive contest in the Palmetto state.
I was such an indispensable asset to the Obama campaign that I was invited to Chicago in December of 2008 to take part in the launching of Organizing for America. I don't write these things to boast but to show just how beset I was by hero worshiping; logic and common sense were squeezed out by irrational exuberance and idolizing a man who admitted to being a blank canvass whom liberals can paint their aspirations on when all along he was a mark of the status quo. It took me nearly seven years before I was able to shake free from the synagogue of Barack and renounce my discipleship to the ministry of Democrat party.
So I present this missive not to gloat but to bemoan the pickle millions of Democrat voters find themselves in. To admit being duped leads to a very uncomfortable self-dialogue; people would rather go down with the ship than confess that they were hoodwinked. Unable to fess up, they double-down on delusion in order to protect their psyche from the harm of acknowledging errors in judgement. This is the essence of cognitive dissonance that was evident for four years of Trump's fatuity and is currently on full display as Biden supporters keep pushing their red lines and negotiating with themselves rather than concede that they were bamboozled by America's Predator-in-Chief.
pushed to the left" once he got moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. This absurd assumption was rooted in the idea that politicians could be prodded by way of sticks and carrots to shift to their base's preferred positions. What these naïve voters fail to understand is that their sticks and carrots have nothing on the rods and karats of the plutocracy. The proletariat yield maximum influence on election years up until the second Tuesday of November; after that they become limp and impotent like Henry Kissinger without Viagra.
Far from moving to the left, America's creepy uncle is sprinting to the right. After nixing Medicare for All, he then went about — with the help of Pelosi, Schumer and DNC court jesters like Sinema — to scuttle a plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Instead, Americans will be treated to a one time payment of $1,400, which is nothing more than a refund of monies we already paid, then told to eat cake. To Wall Street and the CEO class go all the spoils; they will continue being showered with helicopter cash while the rest are mobbed by financial anxieties.
But the BlueAnon crowd will not give an inch, they will not cop to being wrong about the hair sniffer and young girls' space violator Biden even if they saw Joe fondling his victims in person. They've invested too much capital in mythizing Democrats as the "good guys" and chastising the "other side" as the villains. The world is easier to digest this way, people would rather bury themselves in lies rather than face the facts. Besides, granting that they were conned would mean that they are no different than the Republicans they lambasted as a favored hobby.
About the Author:
Teodrose Fikremariam is the co-founder and editor of the Ghion Journal. Prior to launching the Ghion Journal, he was a political organize. He is originally from Ethiopia and a direct descendent, seven generations removed, of one of Ethiopia's greatest Emperors Tewodros II.