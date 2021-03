© Reuters / Callaghan O'Hare



Disease, death, and lockdowns have taken their toll on the world, and a group of Canadian researchers set out to quantify the suffering. They found that their own country suffered severely, along with the UK, Spain, and France.Published on Monday by Canada's MacDonald-Laurier Institute, the 'Misery Index' examines the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequentNorway has to date recorded just over 75,000 cases of Covid-19 and. A localized lockdown in the capital, Oslo, began easing gradually last month. New Zealand recorded less than 2,500 cases of Covid-19, and has responded to spikes in infection withAt the other end of the scale,. Economic woes and the impact of the disease itself drove Spain into the bottom spot, whileIn terms of raw numbers, the UK and Spain have recorded the fifth and seventh most cases of Covid-19 in the world, as well as the fifth and 10th most deaths., with the country's border with Portugal shut until mid-March and restaurants and parks in certain regions operating at extremely limited capacity until further notice. Though schools have reopened in the UK, pupils are masked and regularly tested, and restrictions will not be completely eased until late June at the earliest.Canada ranked 11th out of 15, coming in ahead of Italy and France, but behind Belgium and the US., largely attributable to quite strong restrictions in behavior and a lagging vaccination program," report co-author Richard Audas stated.Audas' sentiment has been echoed throughout the world, whether by politicians like former US president Donald Trump, who said last year that "we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," or by protesters who in recent days have taken to the streets in Austria, France and the Netherlands to demand a return to normality.