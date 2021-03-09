© Reuters / Amanda Perobelli



A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has cancelled all sentences against the country's former leftist president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, restoring his political rights to run again for office ahead of next year's election.Monday's ruling means that Lula's political rights have been restored, making him eligible to run against Brazil's current leader, Jair Bolsonaro, in the presidential election in 2022. The country's so-called 'Clean Record Act' bars those with convictions from holding public office, a measure which already cost the veteran politician a spot in the 2018 presidential race.Brazil's Prosecutor General, Augusto Aras, has already announced that he intends to appeal the Supreme Court ruling.The politician was convicted in 2018 for taking bribes from construction firms in return for public contracts; however, he only spent 580 days behind bars as the Supreme Court scrapped mandatory imprisonment for convicted criminals whose first appeal had failed.The former president remains a popular figure in the country - 50 percent of respondents in a poll by O Estado de S. Paulo paper last week said that they "would certainly" or "could" vote for Lula, compared with 38 percent for Bolsonaro, as cited by Reuters.