Today, five attorneys general from Indiana, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden urging him to withdraw his nomination of Vanita Gupta to be associate attorney general. It states:The letter alludes to Gupta's poor stance on law and order,The five attorneys general, Todd Rokita of Indiana, Leslie Rutledge of Arkansas, Mike Hunter of Oklahoma, Jeff Landry of Louisiana, and Ken Paxton of Texas note:In September, urged Congress to:As first reported by The Federalist,The report states:In June,which in turnThe Minnesota Freedom Fund waswhose endorsement would lead to the bailing out of dozens of violent criminals,who receivedfrom the fund.Gupta has advocated foras she claimed last summer during a House Oversight hearing. Her comments came during the Antifa riots across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd, which were estimatedto result inCarrie Severino, president of Judicial Crisis Network and a Federalist contributor, said:Gupta's confirmation hearings in front of the Judiciary Committee have not yet been scheduled.