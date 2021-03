© Reuters / David Mercado



Seven Bolivian college students were killed andafter an indoor balcony railing broke and sent them plummeting, some as far as four floors, to the ground.at the Public University of El Alto near the Bolivian capital on Tuesday morning, the balcony railing apparently buckled and gave way. Several students lost their balance andThe horrific incident was captured by bystanders in graphic footage , which also showsThe seven fatalities were confirmed by Bolivia's Special Force to Fight Crime.around El Alto, according to local media reports The deadly incident happened during an apparent scuffle in the crowd during a large student gathering. The local police said after a preliminary investigation that, leading to the tragedy.