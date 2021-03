© IMDB

After four years of star meltdowns over Donald Trump, Hollywood's A-list turned a blind eye to America's egregious misdeeds at the US television awards on Sunday night. Wonder what the difference was this year?Hollywood once again proved itself to be the moral authority of our time when a bevy of stars took to the stage on Sunday night at the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards to rail against President Joe Biden's unconstitutional, murderous airstrikes in Syria, his caging of illegal immigrant kids, and his failure to fight for a $15 minimum wage, Medicare-for-All and a $2,000 stimulus check during this calamitous coronavirus lockdown.Just kidding.The Golden Globes have long been a running joke. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a collection of 89 "foreign entertainment journalists" who vote on the awards, notoriously care less about artistic quality than corporate swag, lining their pockets, and basking in star power.Hollywood's big takeaway from the LA Times story, though, was that the HFPA is racist because it has no black members.This was highlighted throughout last night's show as flaccid comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, as well as numerous presenters, made snide comments about the racial "scandal." This led to one of the more riotously funny moments, when an Indian woman and a Turkish man who are members of the HFPA had to grovel on live TV about how bad they were for not having black people in their group. Diversity!Ironically, after all the bemoaning of HFPA racism, three of the first four awards given out went to black actors, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and John Boyega for Small Axe , and to the first black-led Pixar film Soul Later in the night, the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama awards also went to black artists: the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The stupid Golden Globes can't even stay on brand when it comes to their own racism.Sean Penn, one of my favorite actors and activists, was there, and besides looking like Moe from the Three Stooges, didn't do much of anything except display a shocking lack of testicular fortitude.Jodie Foster won Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film The Mauritanian , a movie about the injustice of a prisoner held in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years without charge. But Foster never mentioned Guantanamo Bay, injustice, or the immorality of the War on Terror in her acceptance speech.Everyone knows Hollywood is not exactly filled with the bravest souls driven purely by integrity and their commitment to principle. But the amount of self-righteousness mixed with craven cowardice on display last night was remarkable even by its depraved standards.