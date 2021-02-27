© Deposit Photos

"They are people who previously had a good salary, but are in trouble due to high fixed costs and little income. They often receive just too much support to qualify for regular food aid, but can't make ends meet due to the high fixed costs. They therefore need help buying food."

The number of Netherlands residents who need help to buy food is increasing alarmingly, the Red Cross reported.NOS reports.The shopping card contains credit with which groceries can be bought at the supermarket. Single persons receive 15 euros per week. Families get more, depending on their composition.According to the Red Cross, more and more people need help.who lost their jobs and income in the coronavirus pandemic.The Red Cross encountered student mentors coming to ask for help becauseMore and more entrepreneurs and self employed people are also knocking on the door, the aid organization said.Red Cross director Marieke van Schaik said to the broadcaster.: