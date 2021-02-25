© Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via



RIVAL RALLY

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan condemned what he said was an attempted coup after the army demanded he quit on Thursday, and told a rally of thousands of supporters that only the people could decide his future.Pashinyan, 45, has faced calls to quit since November over his handling of the six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas in which Azeri forces made territorial gains.But it was the first time the military had called publicly for his resignation."The army cannot be involved in political processes, the army should obey the people and the political power elected by people," he said.The loss of territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh last year was a bitter blow for Armenians, who fought a war with Azerbaijan over the enclave in the 1990s which killed at least 30,000 people.The mountain region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by ethnic Armenians. Russian peacekeepers have been deployed to the region."The most important problem now is to keep the power in the hands of the people, because I consider what is happening to be a military coup," Pashinyan said.He cultivated an image as being close to the people as he was carried to power in 2018 by protests known as Armenia's Velvet revolution, often sporting a baseball cap and inveighing against official corruption.On Thursday, he used a hand-held loudspeaker to shout greetings to passers-by as he led a march of thousands through Yerevan.At a rival rally in Yerevan, several thousand opposition supporters could be seen cheering and clapping as a fighter jet flew overhead in footage circulated by Russia's RIA news agency.At that rally, Vazgen Manukyan, an opposition leader, accused the government of trying to set the people against the army. On one street, protesters put up barricades using rubbish bins.In a statement, the defence ministry said the army was not a political structure and any attempts to involve it in politics were inadmissible.Pashinyan called on the opposition to stop protesting and suggested talks.