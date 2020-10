Arms and Iran





Oil and Intelligence cooperation

This is a follow-up video to the previous interview with political researcher Ararat Kostanian, who addressed the bizarre alliance between Israel and Azerbaijan. In this video, Kevork Almassian elaborates on the main reasons for the Israeli support of Azerbaijan against ArmeniaA document leaked via Wikileaks which dates back to 2009 revealed that Azerbaijan's relations with Israel are discreet but close. Each country finds it easy to identify with the other's geopolitical difficulties and both rank Iran as an existential security threat.Israel's defense industry with its relaxed attitude about its customer base is a perfect match forand Artsakh or Nagorno Karabakh.Aptly described by Azerbaijani President Aliyev as being like an iceberg, nine-tenths of it is below the surface. This relationship is also marked by a pragmatic recognition by Israel of Azerbaijan's political need to hew publicly and in international forums to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's general line. Much like Israel,, and the two countries cooperation flows from this shared recognition.Through its close relations with Israel, Azerbaijan gets a level of access to the quality weapon systems it needs to develop its army that it cannot obtain from the U.S. and Europe due to various legal limitations, nor from its ex-Soviet suppliers, Belarus and Ukraine.Israel's relations with Azerbaijan are based strongly on pragmatism and a keen appreciation of priorities.and as a market for military hardware.In order to ensure those goals, the Israelis have keenly attuned themselves to the government of Azerbaijan's needs as an Organization of Islamic Cooperation member and a state like Israel wedged between large, powerful and unfriendly neighbors. They forgo the option of pressuring the government of Azerbaijan on secondary issues to secure the primary ones. It is apparent to us that for now both sides are well satisfied with the bilateral state of affairs.But Baku, on the other hand, balances its friendship with Israel in the Arab and Islamic countries. It is keen by all means not to anger Iran. AlthoughOn the Israeli side, it is necessary for it to preserve Azerbaijan as an ally on the borders with its rival Iran, and a market and bridgehead for its intelligence activities, especially since Israeli intelligence in Azerbaijan feels itself at home; As a former Israeli diplomat told the Israeli-Russian website IZRUS in 2009. Tel Aviv also supports Baku in the Artsakh conflict, based on Israel's interests in the Middle East.To sum up the complicated situation in the Caucasus, I cite the Famous French journalist Georges Malbruno who says thatBut to make things a bit more comical, at a time when Azerbaijan uses Israeli drones, technology and long-range missiles against the Armenians of Artsakh, Erdogan states a few days ago that "Jerusalem is our city", then Israel's Minister of Defense Benny Gantz responds to Erdogan and accuses him of destabilizing the region. I congratulate both sides for the successful timing of their statements.Subtitles: Hibatullah Rayes Ali https://www.facebook.com/hiba.ali.39 Sponsor Syriana Analysis on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/SyrianaAnalysis Support Syriana Analysis through PayPal https://www.paypal.me/kevorkalmassian Twitter https://twitter.com/SyrianaAnalysis Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SyrianaAnalysis Telegram https://t.me/SyrianaAnalysis Website https://www.syriana-analysis.com Sources: Wikileaks - https://bit.ly/37a2mGQ RT Arabic - https://bit.ly/2SX3g12 Times of Israel - https://bit.ly/37bVkRT Malbrunot - https://bit.ly/3793WZD