Victoria's chief health officer, Brett Sutton, has assured the public that "fervent anti-vaxxers" are a "small minority" as hundreds rallied in capital cities across Australia.Multiple people were arrested at a Melbourne rally on Saturday amid clashes with the police, while protesters also marched through the Sydney CBD and large groups gathered in Brisbane and Adelaide.Demonstrators in Melbourne voiced conspiracy theories and rallied "against mandatory Covid vaccinations", an idea that has already been rejected by the federal government and health experts Asked about the rally, Sutton insisted "fervent anti-vaxxers are really in a small minority".Sutton said while true "anti-vaxxers" were rare, he acknowledged a larger group who were were "vaccine hesitant"."They've seen a vaccine developed over a 12-month period, rather than what might take 10 years," he said. "The reality is it's gone through a really rigorous quality and safety review process."It has been in the phase-three trials tested on hundreds of thousands of individuals. It's now been given to over 150 million individuals across the world. Safely.""All the evidence globally shows it is having a significant impact in both preventing the disease and increasingly pointing to its impact on making sure that people do not transmit the disease," he said. Australia's vaccination program will kick off on Monday , with people in 240 aged care homes across more than 190 locations among those who will be immunised.New South Wales and Queensland have also confirmed they will begin vaccinations on Monday.On Friday, three cases were recorded in Victoria , all linked to the Holiday Inn outbreak that sparked a five-day lockdown that concluded on Thursday.Foley said the fact no cases were recorded on Saturday was "positive" and indicated the state was "getting on top of this".He said there were now 3,000 close contacts from the Holiday Inn outbreak.Sutton urged Victorians to be vigilant given Covid-19 fragments had been found in wastewater over the past two days.