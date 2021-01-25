"Reading the contract signed between the Israeli government and Pfizer shows clearly and unequivocally that this is a clinical study for all intents and purposes, and thus, it had to be approved by the Helsinki Committee.



"There is nothing wrong with clinical trials, but clinical trials (human trials) must get the committee's approval, and of course, from the people on whom the trial is being conducted while giving them the right to refuse to be part of a trial. These are fundamental things."

The contract and attached agreement signed between the Israeli government and Pfizer shows clearly and unequivocally that this is a clinical study on humans. A senior official told Calcalist:to the Ministry of Health stating that the immunization process, led by the Israeli government together with Pfizer, is fundamentally clinical research - the code name for human trials - and thus, had to receive explicit and detailed approval of the committeeaccording to Calcalist.The opinion is expected to be handed over to the director-general of the Ministry of Health, Hezi Levy - possibly even today.Prof. Eitan Friedman, chairman of the Helsinki Committee, told Calcalist that the committee would convey its position to the government not through the media.Since the committee isthe practical meaning is thatOn January 6, thewas signed, in whichIn return for advancing Israel over other countries, thethat will allow it to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine.The question that arose in the Israeli public was:Many allegations have been made about the risk of violating the privacy of the country's residents, and the lack of transparency in not disclosing the contract. The Ministry of Health said that it would give Pfizer only general epidemiological information, but then why did Pfizer sign an agreement to obtain such information, which is exposed in any case.