© AP Photo / Hadi Mizban

The officer was found dead in the Russell complex in Canberra just a month after the biggest scandal in the history of the Australian military. According to police reports, his death was not suspicious, as he had apparently committed suicide.It recommended prosecuting 19 individuals, some of whom were still serving at the time of release, so the Australian military fired at least 13 troops in connection with the case.Following the scandal, Defence Force chief General Angus Campbell apologised to the Afghan people on behalf of the Australian Army, saying that the actions of the servicemen involved in the alleged crimes were "disgraceful" and "a profound betrayal" of the Australian military.