Experts have warned the potential for further humiliation next month after another one of their predictions fails to come to pass will not damage the QAnon movement and they will continue to pose an extremist threat.Followers of the radical movement, listed as a domestic terrorist threat by the FBI, haveThe latest theory, following on from the failed prediction that Trump would order the mass arrest and executions of satanic pedophiles during Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, uses arcane reasoning heavily lifted from the beliefs of the sovereign citizen movement.With guaranteed certainty, Trump will not be sworn back into the White House next month. In fact,For QAnon, Trump losing the election then failing to fulfill the long-awaited prophecy known as "the storm" on January 20 was all part of the ever-changing "plan."However, following the Capitol attack, the whole world now knows what QAnon are capable of, with next month considered a new test of their faith."Individuals who are part of cults tend to double down on new events that may be on the horizon, and they may feel a need to act upon activities to help create that event," Jason Blazakis, senior research fellow at The Soufan Center, told Newsweek.Zachary Haldeman, a senior analyst at think thank RAND Corporation and former intelligence officer, said the way QAnon evolved down the years means it will be sure to survive the latest failed prediction and no longer even needs Trump."It's long ceased to be this online Live Action Roleplay. It's not just a conspiracy theory anymore, conspiracy theorists don't lead rioters into government buildings. QAnon is a fully fledged social movement," Haldeman told Newsweek.In the wake of Biden's inauguration, far-right groups such as the Proud Boys also attempted to sweep up the disinfected QAnon supporters by trying to recruit them in online forums and apps such as Telegram.The Proud Boys themselves have become increasingly fractured. In the past few months they have dealt with former leading member Kyle Chapman denouncing chairman Enrique Tarrio and urging the group to fully embrace white nationalism, their members being arrested in connection to the Capitol attack, and a number of local chapters also turning on Tarrio after it was revealed he allegedly used to work as a police informer. For Blazakis, this coming together of the two groups amid turbulent times could make them both even more dangerous."If you have an injured animal cornered, they are even more likely to lash out and become violent," he said. "So that's an analogy I would draw here as it relates to both Proud Boys and QAnon."