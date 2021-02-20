Society's Child
QAnon hardliners are doubling down on theory Donald Trump will be reinstated on March 4
Newsweek
Fri, 19 Feb 2021 05:21 UTC
Followers of the radical movement, listed as a domestic terrorist threat by the FBI, have penciled in March 4 as the next significant date in their calendar, believing this will be the day Donald Trump is reinstated as president.
The latest theory, following on from the failed prediction that Trump would order the mass arrest and executions of satanic pedophiles during Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, uses arcane reasoning heavily lifted from the beliefs of the sovereign citizen movement.
According to QAnon followers, a secret law was passed in 1871 which turned the U.S. into a corporation. As a result of this, all other presidents after Ulysses S. Grant have been illegitimate, meaning Trump will become the 19th president during a new inauguration on March 4.
The reason behind the March 4 date is that this is when presidential inauguration ceremonies used to take place before it was moved to January 20 in 1933. That year is significant to sovereign citizens as it was when the U.S. went off the gold standard, which they take to mean the country had become bankrupt.
With guaranteed certainty, Trump will not be sworn back into the White House next month. In fact, none of QAnon's predictions, the very first one being Hillary Clinton would be arrested in August 2017, have come true.
For QAnon, Trump losing the election then failing to fulfill the long-awaited prophecy known as "the storm" on January 20 was all part of the ever-changing "plan."
When March 4 comes and goes with Biden still president, researchers say this will not deter QAnon, who will instead move onto the next prediction to give them hope. However, following the Capitol attack, the whole world now knows what QAnon are capable of, with next month considered a new test of their faith.
"Individuals who are part of cults tend to double down on new events that may be on the horizon, and they may feel a need to act upon activities to help create that event," Jason Blazakis, senior research fellow at The Soufan Center, told Newsweek.
Blazakis said those who have not already left QAnon after feeling disillusioned over Biden's inauguration will be the "hardliners" — who tend to be the most dangerous.
"Those that have stayed behind within the movement, in essence, have doubled down," he said. "Those who are most committed are the most likely to carry out violent activity."
Zachary Haldeman, a senior analyst at think thank RAND Corporation and former intelligence officer, said the way QAnon evolved down the years means it will be sure to survive the latest failed prediction and no longer even needs Trump.
"It's long ceased to be this online Live Action Roleplay. It's not just a conspiracy theory anymore, conspiracy theorists don't lead rioters into government buildings. QAnon is a fully fledged social movement," Haldeman told Newsweek.
In the wake of Biden's inauguration, far-right groups such as the Proud Boys also attempted to sweep up the disinfected QAnon supporters by trying to recruit them in online forums and apps such as Telegram.
The Proud Boys themselves have become increasingly fractured. In the past few months they have dealt with former leading member Kyle Chapman denouncing chairman Enrique Tarrio and urging the group to fully embrace white nationalism, their members being arrested in connection to the Capitol attack, and a number of local chapters also turning on Tarrio after it was revealed he allegedly used to work as a police informer.
For Blazakis, this coming together of the two groups amid turbulent times could make them both even more dangerous.
"If you have an injured animal cornered, they are even more likely to lash out and become violent," he said. "So that's an analogy I would draw here as it relates to both Proud Boys and QAnon."
Comment: See also:
- QAnon conspiracy theory claims COVID vaccines will turn you gay or trans
- Marjorie Taylor Greene folds to Establishment pressure, blames Facebook for QAnon beliefs, before being kicked off House Committees anyway
- Congress 'QAnon' purge is about outlawing dissent and anyone hoping to restore the Republic should hate it
- 'You really believed this?' Anderson Cooper asks after former QAnon follower apologizes for thinking CNN host 'ate babies'
- 'QAnon Shaman' willing to testify in impeachment trial, lawyer says
- Ghislaine Maxwell's Epstein court hearing 'hacked' by 14,000 QAnon followers
- QAnon: An FBI Psyop?
- The MAGA movement must either rehabilitate or purge QAnon cultists from its ranks
- Twitter bans 70,000 accounts for posting 'QAnon' material over the weekend
Reader Comments
following the Capitol attack, the whole world now knows what QAnon are capable ofIt's only a LARP! .. .and yet we still get this frenzied hyperbole. Exactly what is QAnon meant to be capable of?
The storm was always meant to be justice, not just for Killary's crimes, but also for Obomba, his secret surveillance and the coup plotters
privacy destructionintelligence (sic) agencies, plus the individual services, et al. We all know that the law was changed to allow propaganda directed at the US, either with the PatrioShit Act, the NDAA or something. Why? Because terrorism.Covid.
R.C.