QAnon influencer who has 'homosexual friends' fears coronavirus vaccine will turn you gay

In the latest conspiracy theory cranked out from the depths of QAnon, the view that COVID-19 vaccines will turn you gay or trans.And yes, it is time for us to all eject ourselves into the sun. Humanity is cancelled.BBC reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh uploaded screenshots from the right-wing social media platform Telegram of QAnon supporters spewing a debased, unscientific theory that, er, vaccines cause people to be LGBT+.A user with 180,000 followers, according to Sardarizadeh's screenshot, wrote: "Let's assume [being LGBT+ is] genetic for a minute. Since homosexuals by and large don't procreate their own children, their own genetics typically are not passed forward."Since that is against the continuation of life, then homosexuality can't be a dominant gene, it must be recessive."The meandering rant somehow gets worse. "I have many homosexual friends that have said they have known they were different SINCE THEY WERE LITTLE KIDS."When is your earliest memory? Four years old? You've already received 50 vaccines by then in 2020." Not quite, by the way, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "Are unvaccinated children also homosexual or transgender? I don't know."There are many types of vaccines but they, for the most part, give the body a safe blueprint for it to battle particular viruses.Take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine . In short, it works by injecting the body with the genetic material cells read to make proteins - in this case, the spiked proteins that give the coronavirus its "crown" shape.So, if the body encounters the coronavirus - with its spiked proteins - the body knows it shouldn't be there and already has the plan ready to make antibodies and T-lymphocytes.In other words, no, it does not cause homosexuality.