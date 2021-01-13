Society's Child
Twitter bans 70,000 accounts for posting 'QAnon' material over the weekend
Washington Examiner
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 20:32 UTC
A post by the social media site Monday evening said Twitter took steps to crack down on "attempts to incite violence, organize attacks, and share deliberately misleading information about the election outcome" after a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that took place on Wednesday.
Twitter singled out content associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory popular among some supporters of President Trump.
"Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts," Twitter said. "These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service."
Many Twitter users have been reporting significant drops in their follower numbers over the past few days.
"Our updated enforcement on QAnon content on Twitter, along with routine spam challenges, has resulted in changes in follower count for some people's Twitter accounts. In some cases, these actions may have resulted in follower count changes in the thousands," Twitter said.
Twitter said its platform would now no longer allow tweets labeled for "violations of our civic integrity policy" to be "liked," replied to, or retweeted. Users will still be able to quote tweet content labeled as such.
"Ahead of the inauguration, we'll continue to monitor the situation, keep open lines of communication with law enforcement, and keep the public informed of additional enforcement actions," Twitter's statement concluded.
