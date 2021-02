© REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An alleged former believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory apologized on CNN to host Anderson Cooper for believing that he "ate babies" as part of a Satanic ritual.In a preview of the interview, Jitarth Jadeja claimed to believe many of the conspiracy theories pushed in the QAnon movement until June 2019, including that Anderson "ate babies."Jadeja - who also revealed that he had previously believed in interdimensional aliens - said yes, noting that the online personality who claimed to be 'Q' had mentioned Cooper by name, and that other believers in the conspiracy theory had claimed Anderson was actually a robot.Some even eagerly used the wild claims from the interview to criticize Trump supporters as a whole."'I'm sorry for thinking you ate babies.' I honestly hope this is the quote that defines Trumpism," YouTuber Justin King, aka Beau of the Fifth Column, tweeted "Almost none of the people who hold delusions that deeply are going to be able to just flip a switch and turn it off," one Twitter user weighed in. "This guy's story is interesting but don't think he holds any answers to how to bring these people back."Jadeja has previously been profiled by the Washington Post and other media outlets. His appearance on CNN was part of the 'investigative' series by the network diving into the Qanon movement titled, 'Inside the QAnon Conspiracy Theory.'Jadeja resides in Sydney, Australia, and claims he stopped believing in QAnon conspiracy theories after watching YouTube videos debunking many of the theories pushed by the movement.