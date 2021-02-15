© OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Parler, the upstart social media platform silenced last month by big-tech censorship, said Monday it is resuming operations under new leadership and with new computer servers.Some existing users were already live on Monday morning and the rest should have access by midday after the new servers propagated across the internet. New users should be able to sign up for the service within a week or so, Meckler said."We are off of the big tech platform, so that we can consider ourselves safe and secure for the future," Meckler said in an interview.He also said the platform is using artificial intelligence and human editors to police for illegal speech that violates its service agreement but otherwise is remaining true to its free speech, no censorship roots.Meckler is an attorney, entrepreneur, and free speech advocate who created two large conservative grassroots organizations, the Tea Party Patriots and the Convention of States.He was appointed interim CEO to help guide Parler through its relaunch and search for a new, permanent chief executive.