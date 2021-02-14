© World Press Freedom Day



"The indictment of Mr Assange threatens press freedom because much of the conduct described in the indictment is conduct that journalists engage in routinely - and that they must engage in in order to do the work the public needs them to do."

The US government has appealed against a UK judge's ruling blocking the extradition of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange over the publication of thousands of classified documents, a US official has said.if he was made to stand trial in America.In the ruling, district judge Vanessa Baraitser said. Our intention is to continue to seek extradition of Julian Assange," Marc Raimondi, a Justice Department spokesperson, said on Friday.Press freedom groups and supporters of Mr Assange have called on the Biden administration to drop its campaign for extradition, warning that prosecuting him could set a dangerous precedent.A letter, signed by groups including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said earlier this week, stated:WikiLeaks drew fury from the US government after publishing thousands of pages of reports and documents generated by American military and intelligence agencies, including detailed descriptions of CIA hacking capabilities.The organisation also published emails hacked from then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign - a move which some of her supporters have argued helped Donald Trump to win the subsequent election.However, the Trump administration stepped up public criticism of WikiLeaks and subsequently filed a series of harsh criminal charges accusing Mr Assange of participating in a hacking conspiracy.