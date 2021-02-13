hamantaschen jewish cookies purin
A basket of homemade hamantaschen
Love them or hate them, Hamantaschen are a staple of the Jewish holiday of Purim. But when a non-Jew said that these cookies left her unimpressed, a woke war of biblical scale broke out, and her magazine apologized to the mob.

Hamantaschen are stuffed triangular cookies eaten by Jews to celebrate Purim, a holiday that commemorates the defeat of Haman, a Persian warlord bent on the destruction of their people. But to food writer Dawn Perry, hamantaschen never hit the spot.

In a 2015 article for Bon Appetit, Perry wrote a long introduction describing how "Jews and non-Jews alike" at the magazine hated "dry and sandy hamantaschen that left your mouth coated with a weird film." After a brief and lighthearted retelling of the Purim story ("Bad guy" Haman is defeated by "nice Jewish lady" Ester), Perry promised a recipe that would "make actually good Hamantaschen."

To the woke brigade who discovered her article six years later, her disdain for hamantaschen was definitely not kosher.

"The fact that @bonappetit has published A NON-JEW claiming that it's normally bad and they can do better is ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING," one outraged commenter wrote.

"Traditional foods do not automatically need to be updated," another tweeted, "especially by someone who does not come from that tradition."



Although Perry's article was more than half a decade old, Bon Appetit bent the knee and changed its headline to "5 Steps to Really Good Hamantaschen" on Wednesday. The magazine's website also apologized "for the previous version's flippant tone and stereotypical characterizations of Jewish culture," and said the new article had been scrubbed of "insensitive" language as part of the magazine's Orwellian-sounding "Archive Repair Project," a site-wide effort to "discover and eliminate racist and insensitive language used in cooking directions and headnotes."

"Glad they apologized," one commenter wrote. "But they should have recognized how offensive it was without it being pointed out to them."


However, Bon Appetit's hamantaschen revisionism and "sniveling apology" were ridiculed on Twitter. "Hamentaschen are often tasteless," Jewish conservative Ben Shapiro tweeted, adding, "Anything that can improve the recipe is fine with me, you ridiculous woke ghouls."